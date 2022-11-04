Watch 'Bitch Sesh' Co-Host Casey Wilson Try Interning for 'RHONY' Alum Sonja Morgan

Warning: video above contains explicit language

Casey Wilson has just checked off a box on the ultimate Real Housewives of New York City bucket list.

The Happy Endings actress — who co-hosts the wildly popular Real Housewives recap podcast Bitch Sesh alongside comedian Danielle Schneider — tried her hand at being one of RHONY star Sonja Morgan's famed interns recently during a trip to the Big Apple, filming the experience for Bravo fans to enjoy.

PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the hilarious video, which finds Wilson organizing Morgan's clothes, cleaning her floors and managing her calendar.

"It was just a great day," Wilson, 41, tells PEOPLE of her time with the reality star. "I'd always dreamed about having the chance to join the parade of interns working for one Ms. Sonja Tremont Morgan, and it was exactly as I expected and more. Though I'm no Pickles, I sure gave it my all and would do it again in a heartbeat. It was all literally perfect."

All took place at the NYC abode of Carson Kressley, where Morgan was staying while renting out her townhouse. "Looked, I was so bummed we weren't at the townhouse, but I know at the same time, we're trying to move it," Wilson says. "And it was honestly so much fun Sonja couldn't have been nicer.'

There certainly were a lot of laughs, though (spoiler alert!) Wilson ultimately wasn't asked to stay on as one of Morgan's interns.

It had nothing to do with her age too. "Do you think you're the oldest intern I've ever had?" Morgan tells Wilson at one point. "These are tough times. People need experience on their résumé and from what I can see, your résumé needs beefing up!"

Lines like that had Wilson on the floor. "She improvised every single one of her lines," the comedian says to PEOPLE, praising Morgan's sense of humor. "I had some lines I was planning on throwing her; not only did I not need to, but was throwing out jokes better than I ever could have written. She was calling me Rachel, telling me how my resume needed beefing up ... I mean, for her to improv the line, 'How am I going to make money to not pay you guys?' That was was one of the funniest improv lines I've heard. And I was at [Upright Citizen's Brigade], been on Saturday Night Live — that's a great line! She's just incredible."

There's only one thing Wilson regrets about the experience was what wasn't captured on camera.

"I'm angry that we were not filming when we walked in," recalls Wilson. "That's a rookie mistake, and I know the reality people — they know how to do that. I'm coming from a different, old-school scripted world where you set up the camera first and then go. We walked in and Sonja was ready. So that's on us, that we weren't ready. And she was perfect."

Wilson and Schneider, who co-created Hulu's The Hotwives parody franchise, started Bitch Sesh back in 2015.

With more than 250 episodes under their belt, the two hosts have grown an incredibly loyal following and have featured sea of celebrity Housewives fans as guests including Kristen Wiig, Ziwe, Whitney Cummings, Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster and more.

The only people not listening? The Housewives themselves.

"I don't think any of them listen to it and I say this with every bit of love and affection: I'm not sure how many Housewives can download a podcast," Wilson tells PEOPLE. "I struggle, too, so I'm not throwing stones! But I've tangled with a couple of Housewives in my DMs, about posts and stuff, which makes me think they don't listen. Danielle and I are speaking extemporaneously about them every week for an hour and a half, but if I post something, that's when I'll hear from someone."

"One of them called [Andy Cohen] to complain but the only one we've ever heard from based on something we said on the show was Teddi Mellencamp," she adds. "She sent a cease and desist, which was so flattering and wonderful. And then we sent her flowers and she kindly let it go away."

Despite the occasional complaint and the podcast's sassy name, Wilson insists Bitch Sesh is all about celebrating the Housewives not attacking them.

"We love these women. We have literally nothing but respect for them," says Wilson. "They're putting themselves out there and putting some things out there that in a million years, we wouldn't put it out there — and all for our benefit! Personally, I'm genuinely grateful. I count my blessings that they're willing to do that. I could never. They have to have a skin unlike anyone else's and the best of them can kind of make fun of themselves too. They occupy such a great place in my heart."

"Our fans, they understand that and they're kind of in on the joke of it," Wilson shares. "They know when we're talking about these women, it's as characters in our stories, almost like soap operas in a way. And so one week, you can love someone and one week you can hate them and then you can come back around. It's like a moving target. But we're just having fun with it. And most importantly, we're saying it all behind their backs as God intended it to be."

"It's all campy and in good jest," she continues. "We're well-intentioned and we don't take it that seriously. But we also take it deadly seriously, if that makes sense."

All in all, Wilson tells PEOPLE she's happy for the community of Bitch Sesh listeners they've former over the years, and the opportunities its brought, like interning for Morgan.

"You know, I've gone to Beauty Lab + Laser with [Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay], so that was a life highlight," Wilson says. "Between this and that, what more could I ask for?"

Perhaps a lunch at the Capri Room at Buca di Beppo with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley? Or a trip to Blue Stone Manor to see RHONY alum Dorinda Medley?

"My God, I can only hope for that," laughs Wilson. "But I'm from Alexandria, Virginia so my next stop, I want to do something related to The Real Housewives of Potomac. Maybe that's taking a dance class with Ashley Darby, or doing to the new bar that Peter Thomas and Wendy Osefo are setting up, or getting into the three-wick, five-wick candle game with Karen Huger. These are all, beautiful, gorgeous options."

Bitch Sesh is now streaming wherever podcasts are found.