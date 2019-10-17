Bird Box, Murder Mystery and Stranger Things Top Netflix's Most Watched Original Programming

Netflix has disclosed its viewership figures for original films and television shows released over the past year.

The streaming juggernaut, which reportedly has more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, released its viewership data from October 2018 to September 2019 to shareholders on Wednesday, and the report was obtained by The New York Times and Deadline.

By Netflix’s data, a single viewership qualifies as someone having watched at least 70 percent of a movie or episode.

With 80 million views, Bird Box easily took the no. 1 spot for Netflix’s programming. The film, starring Sandra Bullock, was released in December to huge numbers from the start.

Behind Bird Box as Netflix’s second most-watched film was Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler‘s comedy Murder Mystery, with 73 million views.

Rounding out the top 10 most-viewed films are Triple Frontier (52 million), The Perfect Date (48 million), Tall Girl (41 million), The Highwaymen (40 million), Secret Obsession (40 million), Always Be My Maybe (32 million), Otherhood (29 million) and Fyre, the documentary about the infamous Fyre Festival, with 20 million views.

Stranger Things easily ranked as the most watched original TV show, with 64 million views, putting it as the third most-viewed program overall behind Bird Box and Murder Mystery. The show also broke a Netflix record, with 40.7 million member accounts tuning in within the first four days of its third season in July.

The second most-watched television show was The Umbrella Academy, the superhero drama starring Ellen Page, with 45 million views, followed by La Casa de Papel with 44 million views.

You, which aired on Lifetime for its first season before Netflix snagged it, tied at number four with Sex Education, each garnering 40 million views. Behind them were Our Planet (33 million), Unbelievable (32 million), Dead to Me (30 million), When They See Us (25 million), and Elite (20 million).

While Netflix has dominated the streaming world over the years, it has incoming competition thanks to Disney and Apple’s services, both of which are set to debut next month.

Nonetheless, Netflix has more highly-anticipated original programming to come, including Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, Eddie Murphy-starrer Dolemite is My Name, The King starring Timothée Chalamet, and the next seasons of Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, and You.