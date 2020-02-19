Krystal Nielson is taking a moment to elaborate on her relationship status with Chris Randone following their separation.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums, both 32, announced their split on Valentine’s Day after eight months of marriage. On Wednesday, in a lengthy Instagram caption underneath a smiling photo of the couple, Nielson explained why the decision felt like the “right move.”

“Thank you to everyone for your support as Chris and I navigate this new chapter,” she began the post. “We FaceTimed last night and were talking about how surreal the past couple years have been. And how LUCKY we are to have found one another.”

Nielson continued by saying she knew their “conscious separation” would be hard to explain, but that she also knew they “care so deeply about one another that we were willing to take the risk, as WE feel that this is the right move for US.”

The reality TV star said she and Randone weren’t ready to reveal their separation yet, but “pressure” from inquiring tabloids and social media commenters prompted them to clear the air.

“Were we ready? No. Did we feel pressure? Absolutely. Does it hurt to hear and read comments and judgments? Deeply. But we are choosing love and compassion over anger and fear,” she wrote.

In a statement from the couple shared on Bachelor Nation.com, the two said it “hurts” to announce that they “mutually decided to separate.”

“Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” read the statement. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Nielson, on Wednesday, wrote that the decision may not be “conventional,” but that they “realized how much we have stunted our growth bc of the fear of disappointing and ‘failing’ others- and therefore neglecting what WE need to thrive.”

On Saturday morning, Randone moved out and on to an “exciting adventure in Florida,” according to Nielson, who added that she’s “so proud of him for making big moves.” She also updated that she remains at home in San Diego with their two dogs, Wayne and Chucky.

“We are open to where our heart calls us to be next,” she wrote.

Nielson closed out her Instagram post by saying that she is choosing self-love at the moment to improve her personal character.

“In the past I’ve turned to bad habits to numb out the pain… but I now know, after extensive personal development this past year, that these pain bodies only harbor in us and continue to fester at a later time in life,” she wrote. “And it’s not until we deal with it head-on that we can evolve, grow and become a better human being and soul.”

She concluded: “So we are both staying present, sitting in stillness and focusing on radical self care, as we come from a place of love and compassion on how we can BEST support each other.”