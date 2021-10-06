The couple revealed they are taking things slow following their engagement on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise

BIP's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Aren't 'Rushing Down the Aisle' After Engagement: 'It'll Be Nice to Just Date'

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are looking forward to the future after their time on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise ended with a fairytale engagement.

The happy couple opened up about taking their relationship to the next level on Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, asserting that while they couldn't be more elated to be together — they aren't "rushing down the aisle."

"We're not rushing down the aisle. But we definitely feel confident in the fact that we want to be together," Pitt, 23, said. "It'll be nice to just take a breath, date, live together, and then marriage will come down the line."

Discussing the moment Amabile, 34, popped the question, Pitt said the proposal was a "complete shock."

"The logical thing to do would be like, 'This is crazy. This is so fast, let's just do the step-by-step thing and get engaged down the line,'" she explained. "I was so emotional when he got down on one knee and I was so excited to say yes. I was obviously in complete shock but I knew he was the one."

Bachelor in Paradise Neil Lane Ring Exclusive Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane; ABC/Getty

Pitt said that as someone who is often a "logical thinker," it was a "beautiful" moment to have an emotional reaction and accept, adding that she has no regrets.

Amabile — who proposed with a 2-carat, cushion-shaped diamond ring — later dished on what's next for the couple. He said "first things first," the couple is deciding where they want to live together — Pitt currently lives in Canada while Amabile lives in Illinois.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - JOE, SERENA P. Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

"We talked about it. We're either going to possibly try New York together," he said in the interview. "For the time being, we're going to split time between Chicago and Toronto but that's going to be our next big step together, moving in together."

Pitt added: "It's kind of just whatever makes sense for us in a couple months both personally and professionally. We both love New York, it's kind of a neutral space where we're both making sacrifices to be there."