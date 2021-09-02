BiP's Dean Unglert Clarifies Comments After Calling Girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes 'Suffocating'

“It’s the wrong adjective to use to describe anyone in a relationship,” the Bachelor Nation star said

Dean Unglert is clarifying some comments he made about his girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He added at the time that he doesn't see that as a bad thing. "I actually kind of enjoy it so it's kind of nice," he said.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Unglert admitted that his comment "sounds bad" but explained that he used the word suffocating because he and Haibon, 32, were trying to "find common ground" with a listener who sent in a question about feeling that way in their own relationship.

"It's a horrible word, don't get me wrong," he told the outlet. "It's the wrong adjective to use to describe anyone in a relationship. I was simply saying that in past experiences, I would hate to be suffocated, but with Caelynn, although my instinct is to say, 'Don't suffocate me,' in reality, I'm like, 'You can suffocate me because I enjoy spending time with you' sort of thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Unglert, who met Miller-Keyes on season 6 of BiP back in 2019, also addressed a previous episode of the podcast in which he revealed that he doesn't like saying "I love you" to Miller-Keyes, so the pair have come up with other ways to express their love.

"She calls me Maka, but that's, like, something that I made up and then she ran with it," he shared last month. "I just hate saying the L-word word, so I was like, 'Let's make up a different word, so we don't have to say that to each other all the time.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Explain Their Commitment Rings: 'We're in This for the Long Haul'

However, the Bachelor Nation star told Us that he does say "I love you" to her.

"I am in the camp of I'd rather show Caelynn that I love her rather than say that I love her," he said. "Talk is cheap more or less, you know, anyone can say anything, but what it boils down to in my eyes is action over words."

He continued, "We've done those little psychology tests where it's like, 'What's your apology style? What is your love language?' And all these things. … My love language is acts of service 'cause I like to see action behind the words. And then my apology style was, like, take accountability. I think words can mean anything, but actions can mean one thing. I would rather show Caelynn that I love her consistently and constantly all the time, rather than say a word that people throw around like it doesn't mean anything nowadays."

Unglert also said that his relationship with the word "love" is something he's addressing in therapy.