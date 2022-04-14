BiP's Astrid Loch 'Back in the Full Swing of Wedding Planning' with Kevin Wendt After Son's Birth

The Bachelor Nation couple, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed their son last November

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are getting ready for their big day.

Loch, 32, opened up about the pair's wedding planning process on Instagram Wednesday while reflecting on getting engaged.

"How was this almost (but also only) three years ago?" she captioned the post, which led with a photo of Wendt's romantic proposal. "It feels like a different lifetime. BUTTTTT we're finally back in the full swing of wedding planning. Less than 200 days to go."

The second photo in the post included a glimpse at Loch and Wendt's wedding website through Joy, which states the couple's ceremony is on Oct. 28 in Sarasota, Florida.

"Beyond relieved that I found @withjoy to help me organize everything from guest lists, invites & rsvps, scheduling, travel info, I could go on and on," she continued. "They even have an All-in-One registry where you can ask for gifts, honeymoon and cash funds, and more, keeping track of all your gifts in one place. Trust me fellow brides, you need #withjoy (btw it's totally free)."

Addressing the pair's wedding prep further, Loch revealed on her Instagram Story how far along they are in their process.

"We did the tasting, we picked the cake, we did a walkthrough of the venue," she said. "Even though I have a wedding planner, I still have felt overwhelmed at times."

Loch met Wendt, 38, in 2018 on the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. Though Wendt broke off the relationship before the season ended, the twosome later reconciled and got engaged in 2019.

PEOPLE broke the news of Loch's pregnancy in May 2021. At the time, the couple revealed the milestone came after an ectopic pregnancy and a long journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"I've really realized that we're glass half full type of people," Loch previously told PEOPLE. "It obviously took a while [for me to get pregnant] but I think throughout every single thing, if we'd see a negative pregnancy test or something wasn't working out right or whatever, we really were good at not trying to, like, simmer in it for too long."