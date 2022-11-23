Entertainment TV 'BiP' 's Victoria Fuller Says She and Greg Grippo Could Have 'a Bunch of Grippo Babies' in the Future Victoria Fuller confirmed her long-rumored relationship with Greg Grippo during Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise reunion By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 05:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC (2) Victoria Fuller is excited about the journey ahead with boyfriend Greg Grippo. "Greg and I are very, very happy right now," Fuller, 29, told E! News. "We are just enjoying being able to finally be together." The former season 24 Bachelor contestant added: "We don't know what the future holds, but maybe it's a bunch of Grippo babies. We'll see!" Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — and We Found the 53 Best Deals Up to 76% Off Today Fuller sparked dating rumors with Grippo, 29, over the summer as they were spotted vacationing in Italy together. But the off-screen romance evolved as Fuller was falling for Johnny DePhillipo on-screen during Bachelor in Paradise's 8th season. Fuller and DePhillipo's whirlwind romance ended in an engagement, though the former Bachelorette contestant revealed they were only engaged for "a month" before calling it quits. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty BiP's Johnny DePhillipo Says Victoria Fuller 'Changed my Whole Perception on Falling in Love' Despite Split Fuller confirmed her relationship with Grippo during Tuesday's reunion. She also denied cheating on DePhillipo, though, her now-ex-fiancé countered: "I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating." Explaining how the pair's relationship came to be, Grippo revealed the duo initially built a friendship after meeting through mutual friends. They didn't choose to explore a possible romantic bond until sometime after she returned from Paradise. Eric McCandless/ABC Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I was like, you know what, we're at this moment where we're really interested in one another and I was like, I want to take you out for a drink," Grippo said during Tuesday's reunion. "So, you want to go to Rome in two days?" In defense of the relationship, Fuller said: "No one has to understand it or get it and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f------ want."