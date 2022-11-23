'BiP' 's Victoria Fuller Says She and Greg Grippo Could Have 'a Bunch of Grippo Babies' in the Future

Victoria Fuller confirmed her long-rumored relationship with Greg Grippo during Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise reunion

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 05:06 PM
Victoria Fuller, Greg Grippo
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC (2)

Victoria Fuller is excited about the journey ahead with boyfriend Greg Grippo.

"Greg and I are very, very happy right now," Fuller, 29, told E! News. "We are just enjoying being able to finally be together."

The former season 24 Bachelor contestant added: "We don't know what the future holds, but maybe it's a bunch of Grippo babies. We'll see!"

Fuller sparked dating rumors with Grippo, 29, over the summer as they were spotted vacationing in Italy together. But the off-screen romance evolved as Fuller was falling for Johnny DePhillipo on-screen during Bachelor in Paradise's 8th season.

Fuller and DePhillipo's whirlwind romance ended in an engagement, though the former Bachelorette contestant revealed they were only engaged for "a month" before calling it quits.

JOHNNY DEPHILLIPO, VICTORIA FULLER on Bachelor in Paradise
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Fuller confirmed her relationship with Grippo during Tuesday's reunion. She also denied cheating on DePhillipo, though, her now-ex-fiancé countered: "I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating."

Explaining how the pair's relationship came to be, Grippo revealed the duo initially built a friendship after meeting through mutual friends. They didn't choose to explore a possible romantic bond until sometime after she returned from Paradise.

JESSE PALMER, VICTORIA FULLER, TYLER NORRIS
Eric McCandless/ABC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was like, you know what, we're at this moment where we're really interested in one another and I was like, I want to take you out for a drink," Grippo said during Tuesday's reunion. "So, you want to go to Rome in two days?"

In defense of the relationship, Fuller said: "No one has to understand it or get it and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f------ want."

Related Articles
Victoria Fuller, Greg Grippo
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Victoria Fuller Confirms Relationship with Greg Grippo: 'Everyone Can Hate Us'
Victoria Fuller, Johnny DePhillipo
'BiP' 's Johnny DePhillipo Says Victoria Fuller 'Changed my Whole Perception on Falling in Love' Despite Split
BACHELOR IN PARADISE
2 Couples Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Season 8 Finale Engaged — But 1 Doesn't Make It to the Reunion
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “803” – The cocktail party continues! As the rose ceremony approaches, the previously confident guys are realizing that holding the roses may not mean they have the advantage they expected. Once all is said and done, nine new couples begin a new day in the sun ready to move their relationships forward, but it wouldn’t be Paradise without a slew of new singles making their way to the beach! Best buds Aaron and James arrive ready to double-date their way to true love, and lovable hottie Rodney shows up with hearts in his eyes, putting the ladies’ jaws on the floor on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENE RUSSELL, BRANDON JONES
Celebrity Jeweler Neil Lane Shares His Ring Design Details from 'Bachelor in Paradise' Proposals
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “813” – It’s a somber day in Paradise with everyone reeling from Rodney and Eliza’s emotional departures, but three new beachgoers arrive hoping to turn things around. First up, Mara heads out on a saucy date with one of the twins; then, Ency and Lindsey select two lucky guys for a double date, which doesn’t go to plan. Later, the couples get some much-needed one-on-one time to discuss their futures as the end of Paradise and the possibility of engagement draw near on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'Bachelor in Paradise' : Gabby and Rachel's Advice and a Sadie Hawkins Dance Leads to Multiple Exits
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
'Bachelor in Paradise' : 1 Woman Rejects a Rose During the Final Season 8 Rose Ceremony
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “816” – It’s a night full of shocking confessions, surprises and special guests, as the cast reunites for the first time since Paradise to rehash this season’s most dramatic moments. After addressing the controversies of split week and the most tumultuous love triangles on the beach, Jesse Palmer provides a look back at the remaining couples’ final days in Paradise. Will their journeys end in engagement or heartbreak? And where do they stand today? All will be revealed on the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SERENE RUSSELL, BRANDON JONES
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Brandon Jones and Serene Russell Moved in Together, Started Wedding Planning
THE BACHELORETTE - 1910B Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesnt mean its smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of The Bachelorette, TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) ZACH SHALLCROSS
See Which Bachelor Nation Favorites Pop Up During New Leading Man Zach Shallcross' Journey
Gabby Logan Rachel Bachelorette
'Bachelor in Paradise' : See Logan Palmer React When His Exes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Arrive
JESSE PALMER, GABBY WINDEY and ERICH THE BACHELORETTE
Jesse Palmer Says Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Are Trying to 'Work Through Things' After Broken Engagement
Bachelor in Paradise recap, jill and shanae
2 Women Return to 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Rodney, Eliza, Justin on Bachelor in Paradise
Justin Glaze Returns to 'Bachelor in Paradise' to Break Up Eliza Isichei and Rodney Matthews
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb's Relationship Timeline
Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller Keyes
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Engaged After 3 Years Together
Bachelor in Paradise
'Bachelor in Paradise' 's Rodney Matthews Breaks Up with Lace Morris to Pursue Eliza Isichei
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' Relationship Timeline