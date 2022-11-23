'BiP' 's Victoria Fuller Says She and Greg Grippo Could Have 'a Bunch of Grippo Babies' in the Future

Victoria Fuller is excited about the journey ahead with boyfriend Greg Grippo.

"Greg and I are very, very happy right now," Fuller, 29, told E! News. "We are just enjoying being able to finally be together."

The former season 24 Bachelor contestant added: "We don't know what the future holds, but maybe it's a bunch of Grippo babies. We'll see!"

Fuller sparked dating rumors with Grippo, 29, over the summer as they were spotted vacationing in Italy together. But the off-screen romance evolved as Fuller was falling for Johnny DePhillipo on-screen during Bachelor in Paradise's 8th season.

Fuller and DePhillipo's whirlwind romance ended in an engagement, though the former Bachelorette contestant revealed they were only engaged for "a month" before calling it quits.

Fuller confirmed her relationship with Grippo during Tuesday's reunion. She also denied cheating on DePhillipo, though, her now-ex-fiancé countered: "I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating."

Explaining how the pair's relationship came to be, Grippo revealed the duo initially built a friendship after meeting through mutual friends. They didn't choose to explore a possible romantic bond until sometime after she returned from Paradise.

"I was like, you know what, we're at this moment where we're really interested in one another and I was like, I want to take you out for a drink," Grippo said during Tuesday's reunion. "So, you want to go to Rome in two days?"

In defense of the relationship, Fuller said: "No one has to understand it or get it and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f------ want."