The Bachelor in Paradise couple wed in June 2019 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison

BIP Stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone Move Forward with Divorce: 'Let Go and Let God'

Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are moving forward with divorce six months after separating.

After nearly eight months of marriage, Nielson and Randone, both 32, announced their separation in February. Nielson recently opened up about the split on Instagram, confirming that the divorce proceedings are underway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The past 8 months have not been easy..." she wrote. "I've been torn between mourning a life that could've been…and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve."

"With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce," she continued. "We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth. I believe that there can be beauty inside of pain when we have the courage to look within with compassion and a willingness to grow."

"We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love...and sometimes we realize it's time to let go and LET GOD," she added. "Thank you for the well wishes and continued support. It means the world."

After finding love on season 5 of BiP, Randone, a sales trainer, proposed to Nielson, a fitness coach, during the September 2018 finale. The pair said "I do" in on June 16, 2019 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

But in February 2020, the reality stars announced their split in an exclusive statement with BachelorNation.com.

"It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves," they said then. "We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

Image zoom Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Ella DeGea/Getty

A source told PEOPLE that the former couple had been struggling for some time.

"None of their loved ones are shocked by the split," the source said. "They weren't ready at all to get married but felt immense pressure from Bachelor Nation to have this happy ending."

"At the end of the day their personalities don't mesh at all, and they're not on the same page about what they want out of life," the source continued. "They were already struggling before they got married."

Image zoom Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Krystal Nielson/Instagram

A second source told PEOPLE that Nielson didn't want to stay in the relationship just for the sake of maintaining a public persona.