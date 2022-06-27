Bachelor in Paradise's Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Are 'Lucky and in Love' on 1-Year Anniversary

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - 711 Paradise is coming to a close and after last weeks shocking breakup of the couple Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After, the remaining beachgoers have some serious thinking to do about their futures. But first, theyll need to make it through the seasons final rose ceremony. Once all the roses have been handed out, Paradises own alumni couple Caelynn and Dean arrive to share their love story and to let the remaining pairs know that time is running out. Who will choose to spend the night in a fantasy suite? Who will leave Paradise heartbroken? Who will get down on one knee? All these questions and more will be answered on the special three-hour season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Mary Pipin and Kenny Braasch on Generation Drag | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty