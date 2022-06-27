Bachelor in Paradise's Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin Are 'Lucky and in Love' on 1-Year Anniversary
Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are celebrating one year of engagement bliss in Bachelor Nation!
The Bachelor in Paradise alums both marked the milestone with sweet posts on Instagram over the weekend.
"HOW has it been a year already?! I guess time flies when you're w the right person," Pepin wrote alongside a carousel of images of the couple, including a few from the moment Braasch popped the question. "Still feeling just as lucky and in love as the day we left @bachelorinparadise together. Happy First Anniversary, I love you!"
Braasch also shared photos from the reality show's season 7 finale, writing, "1 year ago today! Happy Anniversary @mari_pepin ❤️ Love You!"
In April, while appearing on the Talking It Out podcast with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, Pepin said that while the couple had not set a date to walk down the aisle yet, they have settled on a location.
"We agreed that we're gonna do it in Puerto Rico, definitely," she said. "I have a lot of extended family there — grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, everybody — so, we're all gonna meet up there in Puerto Rico."
At the time, she said they had not yet confirmed a venue though knew she wanted to bring Puerto Rico's tropical environment into her wedding design.
"I know that I want [a] tropical theme," she shared. "Tropical flowers — nice and colorful. So, that's where we're at so far."
Though Pepin accepted Braasch's proposal, their season of BiP wasn't entirely smooth sailing.
They split briefly and pursued other people but eventually found their way back together after having an honest conversation about their feelings.
In October, Braasch told PEOPLE he doesn't regret the time they spent apart. "There were a lot of things going on, but at the end of the day, everything that happened put us where we are right now. So it's all good," he said.
A new season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere on ABC this fall.