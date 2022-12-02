'BiP' 's Johnny DePhillipo Thinks Ex Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo's Dating Timeline 'Isn't Adding Up'

Victoria Fuller started dating Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo after breaking off her engagement to Johnny DePhillipo, who she met on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on December 2, 2022 05:35 PM
Johnny DePhillipo, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo
From left: Johnny DePhillipo, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo. Photo: getty (3)

Johnny DePhillipo wants a recount.

After his ex-fiancée Victoria Fuller went on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast to discuss her new relationship with Bachelor Nation's Greg Grippo, DePhillipo, 26, said he thinks Fuller and Grippo's dating timeline doesn't add up.

A follower asked DePhillipo on his Instagram Story whether he'd go on 42-year-old Viall's podcast. He responded, "Idk. If I learned one thing from BIP, the math isn't adding up. #geometrybeach," referencing the show's entangled relationships.

Viall then responded to DePhillipo on his own Instagram Story. "I'll ask you questions and we can let everyone else do the math for us," the former Bachelor wrote, tagging DePhillipo.

DePhillipo later reposted the response and set it to the song "Stop Lyin'" by Kevin Gates.

JOHNNY DEPHILLIPO, VICTORIA FULLER on Bachelor in Paradise
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

DePhillipo proposed to Fuller, 29, in the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale that aired in November. Prior to their engagement going public, fans speculated DePhillipo and Fuller had split and she started dating Grippo, 29, due to photos that surfaced of her and the Bachelorette alum in Europe.

During the Bachelor in Paradise reunion that aired as part of the finale, Fuller confirmed her relationship with Grippo, but claimed she did not cheat on DePhillipo with Grippo.

Fuller and Grippo then appeared on the Nov. 30 episode of Viall Files to further discuss their relationship.

She explained that after their date in Rome in early October, Grippo asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween. The Bachelor alum said that she and DePhillipo only stayed together for about a month after filming ended over the summer, so when Grippo called her in September to catch up, she told him she was single.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa Gunn Says She's 'Feeling Better Than Ever' After Riley Christian Split

Now, Fuller and Grippo plan to move in together.

"We're kind of already in the process. It's Nashville for us," Grippo told Viall. "I think that's the step that we're taking right now is moving in together."

Grippo added that he already met Fuller's parents and plans to introduce her to his this month. "I'm meeting her parents in a couple of weeks and then she's coming home with me to Jersey for Christmas," he said.

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo from Victoria Fuller's Instagram Story
Greg Grippo and VIctoria Fuller. Victoria Fuller/Instagram

Ultimately, Grippo sees a future with Fuller.

"I see it going that route," he said of marriage. "I want that. I know that's important to her. I want to be able to take that step with her."

