'BiP' 's Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller Are Planning for Marriage, Moving in Together 1 Month into Dating

Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo are eagerly looking ahead to their future.

The couple opened up about their plans to move into together in Nashville after one month of dating during a joint appearance on The Viall Files podcast. Grippo is currently living in New York City while Fuller is already a resident of Nashville.

"We're kind of already in the process. It's Nashville for us," he told host Nick Viall. "I think that's the step that we're taking right now is moving in together."

Greg Grippo and VIctoria Fuller.

Fuller and Grippo, both 29, believe they are each other's "person" and also see marriage in the cards.

"We could be in the same room for days on end and really not get sick of one another and we're growing day by day. I see it going that route [of marriage]," Grippo admitted. "I want that. I know that's important to her. I want to be able to take that step with her."

The pair are also making family a priority in their relationship. Fuller shared that her boyfriend has already come to Boston to meet her family and "they love him."

"It was great. I loved them and that's so important to me getting along with each other's families," Grippo shared. "I just have such a close knit family that I want her to be super involved with them and I want to be able to love hers and vice versa."

The former The Bachelorette cast member added, "I'm meeting her parents in a couple of weeks and then she's coming home with me to Jersey for Christmas."

The new couple is working to protect their relationship after going Instagram official on Thanksgiving and making an appearance on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

"We do want to enjoy each other but we also don't want to put out too much right now about our relationship, so it's a very delicate dance," Fuller said. "I'm happy and I hope that people can see that and resonate with that."

In an interview with E! News published last week, Fuller also expressed her excitement for the future of her romance with Grippo, including the possibility of them building a family together.

"Greg and I are very, very happy right now," she told the outlet. "We are just enjoying being able to finally be together."

She added: "We don't know what the future holds, but maybe it's a bunch of Grippo babies. We'll see!"

Fuller sparked dating rumors with Grippo over the summer as they were spotted vacationing in Italy together. But the off-screen romance evolved as Fuller was falling for Johnny DePhillipo on-screen during Bachelor in Paradise's 8th season.

Fuller and DePhillipo's whirlwind romance ended in an engagement, though the former Bachelorette contestant revealed they were only engaged for "a month" before calling it quits.

Fuller confirmed her relationship with Grippo during last week's reunion. She also denied cheating on DePhillipo, 26, though, her now-ex-fiancé countered: "I still consider talking to someone else while we're working on our issues cheating or emotional cheating."

Explaining how the pair's relationship came to be, Grippo revealed the duo initially built a friendship after meeting through mutual friends. They didn't choose to explore a possible romantic bond until after she returned from Paradise.

"I was like, you know what, we're at this moment where we're really interested in one another and I was like, I want to take you out for a drink," Grippo said. "So, you want to go to Rome in two days?"

In defense of the relationship, Fuller said: "No one has to understand it or get it and that's OK. But everyone can hate us if they f---ing want."