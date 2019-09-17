BIP's Dylan Barbour Shades Critic Who Says Hannah Godwin Can Do 'Much Better' Than Him

Dylan Barbour couldn’t help but laugh at one Bachelor Nation fan who had something to say about his romance with Hannah Godwin.

The Bachelor in Paradise star and tech entrepreneur, 25, gained some attention on social media over the weekend for poking fun at the viewer named Lauren Jensen after she shaded Barbour to Godwin, 24, in a passionate message on Instagram.

“You could do so much better than Dylan!” Jensen wrote the model, in the comments section of a video shared by the hit ABC dating competition series’ official Instagram page. “You need a MAN!”

Her message struck a chord with Barbour.

“You tell her Lauren,” he quipped.

RELATED: Three Bachelor in Paradise Couples Decide to Split as Fantasy Suites — and Engagements — Loom

RELATED: The Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples: Who Made Their Love Last?

Popular Instagram account Comments by Bachelor captured the clapback.

Image zoom Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise: Dylan Drops the L Word on Hannah as the Couples Prepare to Head Into Finale

All signs point to Godwin and Barbour heading for an engagement on Tuesday’s BIP finale.

“I’m thinking we’ll have a happy ending,” Godwin told Barbour in a previous episode, adding to Extra in an interview that Barbour is a “keeper.”

“Hey I’m Dylan, I’m 25 years old from San Diego, California, and I’m in love,” he tweeted earlier this month.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs Tuesday (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.