BIP: Demi Burnett Blindsided by Brendan Morais While 1 Star Abruptly Exits Over Major Rumor

It's not quite paradise for some of the Bachelor in Paradise contestants on the second episode of season 7.

Paradise veteran Demi Burnett shook things up upon her arrival at the beach. Coming with a one-on-one date card in hand, she promptly pulled aside Connor Brennan and Brendan Morais for a brief chat before choosing whom she wanted to take on a date.

"Those poor girls, I'm going to steal all their men," Demi, 26, said. "I'm going to f--- some s--- up."

DEMI'S ONE-ON-ONE DATE

Demi ultimately selected Brendan, 31, for the date. As the pair left the group, Natasha Parker— who had been developing a connection with Brendan since day one — separated herself from everyone.

"Brendon's going on date, and I really could have used today to spend more time with him," Natasha, 33, said. "I mean you're in Paradise, you want to hang out with the person that you're building a connection with. I'm feeling like I need a little alone time, because that won't make me feel good, making someone else worry about how I'm feeling."

After Demi and Brendan enjoyed a fun-filled jet ski date, the pair got to know each other over a flirty conversation. The twosome shared a passionate kiss, leading Demi to subsequently say in a confessional that she's "crushing so hard" on Brendan and that she wanted to "explore and grow" with him.

Following their kiss, Brendan made an unexpected confession about where he hoped to take things with Demi. "I think you're amazing and you're beautiful and I had an amazing time with you," he said. "But I obviously talked to other girls and formed certain things with other girls. And so it's like, we're going to talk to other people, go on other dates and really see if our paths cross again along this journey."

Demi was taken aback by Brendan's confession. "I feel like I just got rejected," she told him, later noting in a confessional that she was "confused" and "pissed the f--- off" by what Brendan told her.

DEMI BLASTS BRENDAN ABOUT HIS INTENTIONS

Back on the beach, the cast discussed a rumor that Brendan previously saw Pieper James from Matt James' Bachelor season before he joined the show. Natasha was eventually informed about Brendan and Pieper's pre-Paradise ties, causing her to tell some of her cast mates that "everything about [Brendan] sucks right now."

After Demi returned to the beach alone, she told some of the girls that the date was "amazing," until she felt "rejected" by Brendan. Demi also called him "a player."

Some of the girls then told Demi about Brendan's pre-Paradise romance with Pieper. Moments later, Brendan approached Demi and the other girls dispersed to let them chat privately.

"Everyone's telling me now that, like, you have a relationship with someone else, Pieper. ... I just wish you were more honest with me about that," Demi said as Brendan replied, "Pieper and I, we've hung out. We spent some time together, we've communicated, we've enjoyed each other's company and that's that. ... There's no relationship."

After the pair continued to go back and forth, Demi eventually said: "This is so f------ messy."

Brendan then left the conversation and was subsequently approached by Natasha to chat separately. Asked about his date with Demi, Brendan said that she did not "set [his] soul on fire." Brendan was also asked about what would happen if Pieper joined the show.

"I would use this opportunity if it's you, if it's someone else or if it's Pieper to get to know each other more on a deeper level. My relationship with Pieper has just been super casual," he said. "I've had deeper conversations with you than I had with Pieper, and I don't have anything more to say than that. Like, I really, really like spending time with you and I think you're a sweetheart and you seem to be a lot of fun. And I have the strongest connection with you."

Brendan and Natasha then took a stroll together along the beach, catching Demi's attention. Demi then began crying while telling Kelsey Weier: "It's so mean to do right in front of me. Like, a slap in my face."

SECOND DATE CARD

Karl Smith brought the cast together to reveal who the second date card was for. Jessenia Cruz received the one-on-one date, and she chose Ivan Hall for the romantic outing.

During the pair's intimate dinner, Jessenia, 28, and Ivan, 29, talked about how "comfortable" they feel with one another. Jessenia also addressed the aftermath of her experience being on Matt James' Bachelor season, in which she encountered "racism" from viewers. She subsequently had reservations about joining Bachelor in Paradise.

"But I feel safe here. I feel safe with you," Jessenia said. "It's like I know that I can share my heart with you and not feel insecure about it. Like, it just comes naturally. I don't even feel like it's forced. So, I'm very happy that I came because I feel that I definitely would have regretted it, for sure."

Ivan chimed in, "I think we have the rose ceremony coming up tomorrow. You obviously know I definitely do like you, and I would definitely be giving you my rose, obviously. So you don't have anything to worry about. I want to continue this."

TAMMY AND KELSEY BLOW UP VICTORIA P.'S SPOT

Victoria Paul had been spending more time with James Bonsall throughout the episode, despite struggling to remember his name. However, Tammy Ly and Kelsey, 30, discussed how Victoria P. allegedly had a boyfriend back home and was "just using" James to remain in the competition longer.

The next night, Tammy, 26, approached James, 31, to discuss Victoria P.'s alleged secret relationship. "She has a boyfriend who's like an aspiring country singer back at home, and she was with him literally Thursday. And they share a dog together," she said. "I feel like you deserve to know, because I want you to find a connection like me and Aaron [Clancy] have a connection, and this is not a genuine connection. I am just looking out for you."

James then asked Kelsey for clarification on Victoria P.'s intentions. "To me, it's like, disrespectful," Kelsey said as James replied, "I just feel, like, so fooled."

When James and Victoria P. later discussed the relationship allegations, she denied the rumor and said they broke up before she arrived in Paradise. "My concern is like, I left my family, my friends, my job to explore relationships here. And obviously, I've spent the majority of my time with you," James said. "I would just want to make sure that I'm spending my time wisely and not kind of just being used for a rose essentially."

Victoria P. then confronted Kelsey and Tammy about her being "disappointed" that they informed James about her alleged romance back home, but Kelsey subsequently called out Victoria P. for being "defensive."

Victoria P. then pulled James aside one last time to inform him that she would be leaving the show. "I walked into this, regardless of what anyone else may say, like, 100 percent open," she said. "And I think the best thing for me to do is to take all of me and perfect me, growing me and walk away from this. I hope that you walk away from this with the love of your life."

On her limo ride home, Victoria P. said: "I tried to make something work, and I realized that I don't have to search for what I already have at home."

FIRST ROSE CEREMONY

With Victoria P. out of the picture, Demi and Kelsey both vied for James' rose. James, however, admitted in a confessional that he had "no clue" what he was going to do next.

During the rose ceremony, Kelsey started to have a panic attack. She briefly sat down and drank water as Demi fanned her off.

James ultimately gave his rose to Demi. Kelsey, Serena Chew and Victoria Larson were subsequently sent home.