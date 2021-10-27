The Bachelor Nation couple showcased their love for each other in a series of snaps taken at Sunset Cliffs beach in San Diego on Tuesday

BiP's Becca Kufrin and Thomas James Cuddle Up at the Beach: 'I Love This Life with You'

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are still going strong!

The Bachelor Nation couple showcased their love for each other in a series of snaps taken at Sunset Cliffs beach in San Diego on Tuesday.

In one photo, the Bachelorette alum, 31, and Jacobs, 29, stare lovingly at each other while cuddling under a blanket. In another snap, Jacobs sweetly kisses Kufrin's forehead.

"I love this life with you @thomasajacobs," Kufrin captioned the shots.

Jacobs commented on his girlfriend's post, writing, "My partner in crime / fighting crime."

He also posted a solo shot of Kufrin taken during their outing to his Instagram Story. Over the picture, he jokingly wrote, "IS THIS A @BKOOF STAN ACCOUNT? YEAH KINDA. LOLOLOL #LIFEPARTNER."

The pair got together while filming season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but Kufrin broke things off between them in the summer spinoff's finale. After the episode aired, the Minnesota-born publicist revealed she and Jacobs had rekindled their romance.

During a joint appearance on the Talking It Out podcast earlier this month, Kufrin opened up about what sets Jacobs apart from her past relationships with ex-fiancés and fellow Bachelor Nation stars Garrett Yrigoyen and Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"For both of those breakups, it was just kind of, like, there wasn't much dialogue or passion," she explained, adding that things were much different with Jacobs.

"When [Thomas] was like, 'Have faith in us. Fight for us. Like, leave here with me. Don't have the what-ifs,' hearing him say those things was so foreign because I never had that," she continued. "And I was kind of taken aback in that moment."

Kufrin was briefly engaged to Luyendyk, 40, but he broke up with her in 2018 to pursue runner-up and now-wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk. During her time as the Bachelorette, Kufrin got engaged to Yrigoyen, 32, but they announced their split in September 2020.

Kufrin revealed she never felt like Yrigoyen and Luyendyk were "all in."

Although she and James split briefly, the reconciliation came shortly after she said she "wanted him to see me in the real world and to pick me for me, not because we were on the show," she said.

"I think I said something along the lines of, 'If you're still willing to have a conversation, I would love to come down and chat with you. And if this is something we want to do, like, give it time. I don't want you to think you were forced into being with me because you were on the show or because of my past, or whatever it might be. I want to pick each other for who we are. And if we decide that we would just want to be friends and if we weren't a fit, that's fine. At least we gave it a shot.' "