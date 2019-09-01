Bindi Irwin Reflects on 'Wonderful Moments' She Shared with Late Dad Steve: 'Love Lasts Forever'

Image zoom (L-R) Steve Irwin and Bindi Irwin Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin will always be filled with love for her late father, Steve Irwin.

In honor of Australia’s Father’s Day on Sunday, Bindi, 21, posted a touching montage filled with “wonderful moments” she shared with her dad before his death in 2006.

“Look at my baby,” Steve could be heard saying at the start of the touching clip, while holding Bindi as a baby.

In another clip, Bindi, who was 8 when her father died, could be seen smiling and laughing as she watched her father pretend to wrestle with a large stuffed snake.

“It’s Father’s Day here in Australia,” Bindi wrote alongside the video. “Reflecting on these wonderful moments. Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever.”

Earlier this month, a week after the conservationist got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, she wrote a heartfelt note to her late father, as she explained how supportive her younger brother Robert, 15, has been during this exciting time.

In the sweet message, Bindi also confirmed that Robert would be the one to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding to Powell, 22.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the Irwin family, as well as one from her engagement photoshoot with her new fiancé and brother. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” Bindi continued. “I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”

After rising to international fame on his wildlife documentary television series The Crocodile Hunter, Steve was working on an underwater film titled Ocean’s Deadliest when he was attacked by a stingray and died on Sept. 4, 2006, at age 44.

Although it’s been over a decade since her father’s death, Bindi still gets emotional about the loss.

In a July interview with Stellar magazine, Bindi shared a recent moment where she began crying over old footage of her dad — even though she’d already seen the clip many, many times.

“It was just an ordinary day and we were playing the video where we petition against harvesting of crocodile eggs,” she said. “There’s old footage of dad with the crocodiles and, even though I’ve seen the video maybe 50 times, that day I started crying.”

Bindi added, “Some days you feel the grief more than others. What gets to me are those moments when I’d love him to be here to share what we’re doing.“

“It could be when my brother is receiving an accolade for his photography, or it might be at the end of the day when we’re having dinner and laughing. I’ll think: ‘I wish Dad was here for this.’ But he’s just not there,” she said.