Bindi Irwin Celebrates Husband Chandler Powell's Birthday: 'I Love You in Every Way'

Happy Birthday, Chandler Powell!

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband on his 26th birthday Monday. Alongside a photo carousel featuring the couple and their 1-year-old daughter Grace, she penned a message about her love for Chandler.

"Our family. My world ❤️," Bindi, 24, captioned the post. "November 14 is one of my favourite days of the year, celebrating my incredible husband's birthday. Chandler, you are the strongest, kindest and most selfless man I have ever known. I wish I could find a way to express how much you mean to me."

Bindi continued, "I love you in every way, for all of my days. For me and Grace, our sun doesn't just rise and set with you, you ARE our sunshine. Happy Birthday to the very best."

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Chandler shared his appreciation for Bindi's loving gesture.

"Your kind words mean so much. I'm grateful for my girls every single day," he responded to her post. " I love you both."

On her Instagram Story, Bindi also shared a video of toddler Grace walking into her dad's arms. The sweet clip was set to the song "You Make Me Happy" by My Sun and Stars.

Robert Irwin — Bindi's brother — shared a tribute to Chandler as well. "Happy birthday to one of the best blokes around - always unwaveringly positive and kind, and the absolute radest [sic] of Dads," the 18-year-old he wrote.

"Grace is a lucky kid to have your energy, fun and steadfast loyalty guiding her through life," he added. "Good on ya @chandlerpowell, here's to many more of the best times."

Chandler and Bindi wed in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March 2020. Due to COVID, they cut their guest list and had only immediate family in attendance.

During the ceremony, they honored Bindi's late father Steve Irwin with a candle-lighting moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One year later, Bindi and Chandler welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on their first wedding anniversary.