Bindi Irwin Is In Wedding 'Planning Mode,' Says Brother Robert: 'She Has Color-Coded Binders'

Bindi Irwin: wedding planner and conservationist!

Two months after Bindi and fiancé Chandler Powell got engaged, the bride-to-be is in the planning process for her nuptials. “I’m so lucky that I found my person in life and I’m also very lucky that my family loves him just as much as I do,” Bindi, 21, said about Powell in a new interview with Access. “He put on those khakis and he’s never looked back.”

If there’s anyone that’s seeing all the behind-the-scenes action of Bindi’s planning for the wedding, it’s her brother Robert, who has been “honored with the incredible job of getting to walk Bindi down the aisle” when her wedding day arrives.

“Bindi is in planning mode, she’s incredible,” said Robert, 15. “She’s got all the color-coded binders.”

“Saving the world and planning a wedding,” Bindi said with a smile. “It’s tough! [But] it’s a healthy balance.”

Image zoom Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Russell Shakespeare

RELATED ARTICLE: Crikey! It’s the Irwins Returns — and Bindi Irwin’s Fiancée Chandler Powell Joins Season 2

And though their late father Steve Irwin isn’t here to see his daughter tie the knot, Bindi’s mom Terri said “he would be very, very proud.”

“We are just so lucky to have someone joining our family who is so loving and kind to Bindi and so respectful and loyal,” she said of Powell.

The couple got engaged in late July, with Robert playing an important role: he took photos of the big moment. And not only did he hide in the bushes of the Australia Zoo gardens to take the pictures, but he also had to step in as a makeshift future bride to make sure the pictures came out perfectly.

“I wanted to capture the moment beautifully. I wanted great photos,” he explained. “To do that, we sought a plan where Chandler would be kneeling and where Bindi, who I sort of filled those shoes for the testing …” he said, before later adding with a laugh: “I had the camera on a timer and got some pretty awesome shots of Chandler on one knee proposing to me.”

Image zoom Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While the photos are sure to be hilarious, they won’t be surfacing any time soon.

“I kept them on my hard drive and I don’t think those are going to be [shared],” Robert stated. “Let’s keep those in the archives.”

After getting engaged to Powell, Bindi shared a sweet message written to her father, the beloved The Crocodile Hunter star, who died after being attacked by a stingray in 2006.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Pens Sweet Note to Late Dad Steve as She Confirms Brother Will Walk Her Down the Aisle

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” she wrote on the heartfelt post. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” Bindi continued, before adding, “I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us ❤️.”

Even though Robert is younger, Bindi previously revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he played a major role in her life and that she’d like for him to walk her down the aisle in honor of Steve.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” she told the outlet. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”