Bindi Irwin Wants Brother Robert to Walk Her Down the Aisle: 'That's What Dad Would Have Wanted'

Bindi Irwin already has one very important part of her wedding planned out.

The 21-year-old conservationist — who got engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell earlier this week — told Entertainment Tonight that she wants her younger brother Robert to walk her down the aisle, in honor of their late father Steve Irwin.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” she shared. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”

Bindi continued: “And I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well.”

As for the father-daughter dance that occurs at many weddings, Bindi told the outlet she would want to share the moment with her mom Terri Irwin.

“I think, if I was going to do a dance, it would be with my mom. My mom and I are so close. She’s my pillar of strength in life and I love her beyond description,” the bride-to-be shared.

“So I think, when the time comes, Robert will walk me down the aisle, [Chandler and I] will have our wonderful moment and I’ll have my dance with mom,” she continued. “I think that would be wonderful.”

Image zoom (L-R) Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin

Robert, 15, was already an important part of the pair’s engagement this week, working with Powell to secretly take photos of the special moment.

“The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’,” Bindi wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday. “We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect.”

“I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life. ❤️” she added of her sibling’s surprise.

Robert commented on his older sister’s post, sharing his excitement for her engagement. “I was so very happy to capture this beautiful moment!!! Love you guys” he wrote beneath the photos.

Image zoom Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin Robert Irwin Photography

Image zoom Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin Robert Irwin Photography

In his own post on Instagram, Robert shared two of the photos he had taken and wrote a sweet message to his sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law.

“I’ve photographed some pretty cool stuff in my time… nothing comes close to this,” he said. “I was so happy and thankful that @chandlerpowell asked me to secretively document the moment that @bindisueirwin said yes! One of the most special times ever.”

Image zoom (L-R) Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin Monica Schipper/Getty

Earlier on Wednesday, Bindi revealed that Powell had popped the question on her birthday after nearly six years together. The pair first met in November 2013, when Powell stopped by the Australian Zoo while Bindi was giving tours.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she captioned the sweet snaps, which featured a close-up shot of her gorgeous ring. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”

“Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” she added.

Bindi also told PEOPLE exclusively, “I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged! This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

The conservationist added, “I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler. We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.”