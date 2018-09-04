It’s been 12 years since Steve Irwin tragically died, but not a day goes by that his daughter Bindi doesn’t think about him.

On Sept. 4, 2006, Steve — the host of the Animal Planet series The Crocodile Hunter — was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia. At the age of 44, Steve was stung by a stingray while filming a documentary at Batt Reef, Low Isle. Bindi was only 8 years old.

In honor of the 12th anniversary of his death, Bindi, who is carrying on her father’s legacy through her own conservation work, shared a sweet family photo.

“Together Forever ❤️” she captioned the image, which features her motherTerri, brother Robert, and her father, who has his arms wrapped around Bindi.

Earlier this year, Steve was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

“We try to continue dad’s legacy each and every day. I’m going to get a little bit emotional, because it’s such a special day,” said Bindi, 20, while wiping away her tears.

“I have to tell you that I never in my wildest dreams imagined that this would become a reality, and this is such an honor as a family to continue in dad’s footsteps, so thank you for being here today and supporting us,” said the Dancing with the Stars champion, who was joined by her boyfriend Chandler Powell.

Robert, 14, said, “He was the best and most incredible conservationist on the planet, but also the best dad.”