Bindi Irwin Shares Throwback Photo of Her Husband Watching The Crocodile Hunter: 'My Heart'

Chandler Powell was a fan of the Irwin family long before he met his now-wife Bindi Irwin.

Bindi shared an adorable throwback photo of Powell holding a DVD of her late father Steve Irwin‘s film The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course.

“This makes my heart so happy,” wrote Bindi, 21. “My sweetheart husband has watched Dad’s documentaries since he was little.”

In the photo, a young Powell is seen with a big, toothless smile as he proudly shows off his DVD.

The 2002 Australian-American adventure comedy film was based on Irwin’s iconic nature documentary television series The Crocodile Hunter. Like the series, the movie starred Steve and his wife Terri Irwin.

While Powell grew up watching the Irwin family, he didn’t meet Bindi until November 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition and decided to stop by the zoo where the Irwin family lives and works.

The two got engaged in July 2019 after nearly six years of dating.

Though the couple originally planned to tie the knot in a 200-person ceremony set for April 4, they were forced to drastically alter their plans after the coronavirus began to spread in Australia.

On March 25, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star and Powell, 23, wed in an intimate ceremony attended by “lots of animals” and just three guests: Bindi’s mom, Terri; her younger brother, Robert; and her late father’s best friend, Wes Mannion.

While it wasn’t the wedding they envisioned, both Bindi and Powell said the day was everything they dreamed it would be.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi posted on Instagram. “Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.”