Bindi Irwin Shares the Moment She Said 'Yes' to Chandler Powell & Reveals Her Brother Took the Pics!

Everyone knows the Irwins are a tight-knit clan, so when it came time for Bindi‘s engagement to Chandler Powell, it was a no-brainer that her family would be incorporated somehow!

Hours after sharing the exciting news that her longtime boyfriend had popped the question on her 21st birthday, the conservationist posted more photos from the day to her social media accounts.

The series of photos, which were taken earlier on Wednesday in the gardens of Australia Zoo, showed Powell, 22, getting down on one knee as he asked Bindi to marry him, as well as her eventually saying yes.

Though the moment itself was incredibly adorable, perhaps even more heartwarming was the fact that the photographs were snapped by Bindi’s younger brother, Robert.

“The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect.”

“I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life. ❤️” Bindi added of her 15-year-old brother’s surprise.

After sharing the sweet photos to her Instagram, Robert commented on his big sis’ post by sharing his excitement for her engagement. “I was so very happy to capture this beautiful moment!!! 😊Love you guys” he wrote beneath the photos.

Powell also gave Robert another shout out on the post. “The most perfect place to embark on our next life chapter❤️ Thank you @robertirwinphotography for your help,” he wrote.

In his own post on Instagram, Robert shared two of the photos he had taken and wrote a sweet message to his sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law.

“I’ve photographed some pretty cool stuff in my time… nothing comes close to this,” he said. “I was so happy and thankful that @chandlerpowell asked me to secretively document the moment that @bindisueirwin said yes! One of the most special times ever 😊”

In response to the post, Bindi commented, “Words will never be able to describe how grateful I am that you captured this moment ❤️🙏🏼”

“Thank for making this moment even more special,” added Powell.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bindi revealed that Powell had popped the question after nearly six years together.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” she captioned the sweet snaps, which featured a close-up shot of her gorgeous ring. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”

“Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” she added.

Bindi also told PEOPLE exclusively, “I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged! This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

She added, “I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler. We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

Powell, too, told PEOPLE that the engagement was “the most perfect and beautiful day of my life.”

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photo shoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he revealed. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”

Bindi and Powell first met in November 2013 when he was in her native Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition and decided to stop by the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives and works.

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” he recalled to PEOPLE in December. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’” The pair “hit it off right away,” he said, adding, “We haven’t looked back since.”

After getting serious, Powell relocated from Florida to live with the Irwin family, who now stars in the new Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

In May 2017, Bindi gushed about her boyfriend to PEOPLE and admitted that she is “very lucky” to have him in her life, especially because they shared so many of the same values.

“Chandler is the most lovely guy on the planet and I feel very blessed that I found someone who shares my passions in life: wildlife conservation and nature,” she said. “He’s just always there for me. My family loves him too, which is terrific.”

“And it’s wonderful to find somebody who really will be there no matter what,” she continued. “Chandler is endlessly patient. I think that sometimes, I’m like my dad [Steve Irwin] where I’m not a very patient person, I just want to do everything right now,”

“And Chandler has unending amounts of patience,” Bindi added. “I learn a lot from him. He’s always so kind. I’m really lucky to have found Chandler.”