"Love, love, love our cheeky meerkat girls and the handsome guy sitting next to me," Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram alongside a picture with husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin Says Hilarious Photo with Chandler Powell Is 'One of My Favorite Moments Ever'

Bindi Irwin is looking back on some fond memories with Chandler Powell.

Irwin, 23, shared a set of snapshots to Instagram on Wednesday that featured her husband, 25, and a pair of meerkats at the Australia Zoo.

What was supposed to be a sweet moment ended up being a funny photo when one of the meerkats on Irwin climbed down her face while Powell kept his composure.

"One of my favourite moments ever captured on camera. Love, love, love our cheeky meerkat girls and the handsome guy sitting next to me," Irwin wrote in the caption.

Powell responded with a sweet note in the comments section, writing, "Some of my favorite pictures we've gotten and still puts a smile on my face. I love you❤️."

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in March, which also happened to be their daughter Grace Warrior's birthday.

On her special day, both Irwin and Powell posted tributes to baby Grace. The family celebrated with a fun-filled day at the Australia Zoo that included a crocodile feeding at the Crocoseum, a live performance with Bluey and Bingo, a safari challenge obstacle course, a clay workshop and free birthday cupcakes.

"Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person," Irwin sweetly captioned a carousel of Instagram photos. "Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️."