While Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin honor The Crocodile Hunter’s legacy every day, Nov. 15 marks Steve Irwin Day, the annual international event celebrating the life and legacy of the beloved Animal Planet star.

“Dad was my hero and the greatest Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi, 21, tells PEOPLE. “It’s a blessing to continue his work with my amazing family. We hope to make him proud every day. We are celebrating with lots of khaki and animals! Khaki’s not just a color, it’s an attitude!”

Adds Robert, 15: “Steve Irwin Day is one of the most special days of the year for our family. Dad was the ultimate Wildlife Warrior and so ahead of his time — discussing climate change, habitat destruction and so many other environmental issues before they were as widely discussed as they are now.”

“He changed the world and so many lives across the globe,” says Robert. “For my family and me, we miss him every day, but are proud to keep his mission alive. It’s wonderful to see so many people showing their support for his legacy.”

Image zoom Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin Monica Schipper/Getty

The legendary wildlife expert was working on the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest when he was attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia and died on Sept. 4, 2006. He was 44.

Since then, his family has been passionate about carrying on his environmental mission.

Bindi and Robert were also among the 2019 Time Next 100 list, which honors the rising stars and up-and-comers who are shaping their industries and the future.

Image zoom Robert, Steve and Bindi Irwin Newspix/Getty

“What an honor to be included,” says Bindi. “Robert and I are committed to wildlife conservation and we want to share a message of hope and positivity as we remind everyone that no matter who you are, or where you’re from, you can stand up and make a difference. We all need a little more love and light in our lives and we want to encourage the next generation to get involved.”

Says Robert: “We are so passionate about spreading a message of conservation and positivity to hopefully inspire others to make a difference. And hearing the amazing words from some of the other honorees gives me so much hope for the future!”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.