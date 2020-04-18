Bindi Irwin Says 'Hold Onto Love No Matter What the World Throws Our Way' as She Reflects on Wedding

Bindi Irwin only got to have three guests at her recent wedding to Chandler Powell, but she is now sharing her emotional vows with the world.

Irwin, 21, and Powell, 23, initially planned to have a 200-guest celebration on April 4 but had to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On March 25, the pair, who got engaged last July, tied the knot surrounded by “lots of animals” along with Irwin’s mom, Terri, her younger brother, Robert, and her late father Steve Irwin’s best friend, Wes Mannion, as guests.

On Friday, Irwin shared the vows she read to Powell, along with an image of the couple at their wedding, allowing fans to get a glimpse of what the ceremony was like.

“I thought I’d take a moment to share and reflect on my wedding vows. Here’s to promising ourselves that we will hold onto love no matter what the world throws our way,“ Irwin wrote.

“Chandler, When I went to write my vows I found I couldn’t stop writing them. I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words,” she shared on Instagram. “Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper.”

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star also mentioned her late father, who died after being attacked by a stingray in 2006.

RELATED: See the Stunning, Animal-Filled Photos from Bindi Irwin’s Private Wedding to Chandler Powell

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Dramatically Altered Wedding Plans Due to Coronavirus: Inside Her ‘Whirlwind’ Ceremony

“My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first. And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations,” Irwin wrote. “One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home!”

“They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15 foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it,” she continued. “You are my soulmate. I promise to love you with all my heart through every twist and turn the world brings our way.I promise to encourage your dreams and help you achieve them. I promise to stand beside you as your wife, teammate and friend.”

Image zoom Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Image zoom Australia Zoo Productions Pty Ltd. Copyright 2020

RELATED: Terri Irwin Shares Cute Baby Photo of Bindi Irwin After Wedding to ‘Soulmate’ Chandler Powell

Irwin told PEOPLE that though she and Powell considered pushing the wedding off, they decided to go through with the altered ceremony because they “desperately” wanted to get married.

“We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone, but when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,’” she said. “Even if it wasn’t by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect.”