Bindi Irwin Posts Touching Throwback Footage of Late Steve Irwin to Celebrate 22nd Birthday

Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell also celebrated his wife's special day, writing, "Thank you for making the world a better and brighter place"

Happy 22nd birthday, Bindi Irwin!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star turned 22 on Thursday, sharing throwback footage of her late father, Steve Irwin, discussing the life-changing arrival of his first child.

"Birthday Love," Bindi began the Instagram post, which was dedicated to her parents, Steve and Terri Irwin. "22 years ago my parents decided to start a family. I will forever be grateful for their unconditional love and encouragement to follow my dreams. I chose the two most compassionate, dedicated and loving people in the world to be my mum and dad. There are no words to describe the amount of love in my heart for them both. ❤️"

In the video, the late Crocodile Hunter star — who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in 2006 — reflected on Bindi's arrival into the world as a montage of old recordings of the father and daughter played.

"The most incredible wildlife encounter of my life was the birth of my daughter Bindi," Steve said. "Here's this little baby girl. I swear she just fitted right in here in the palms of my hands. It was a combination of adrenaline and just emotion."

Steve continued, "It was like a euphoric feeling. I was in total utopia. And I ran around the hospital. 'Look at this! Look at this!' And they're like, 'Yes, we've got our own.' 'Yeah, but you haven't got one like this one! Look at this little beauty! Look at this little beauty!' I'm showing everyone. The nurses, the other ladies that have just given birth. And they're like, 'Oh, crikey.'"

"I am the proudest father on the face of the earth. No doubt," concluded Steve, also dad to son Robert, now 16, with Terri.

Image zoom Steve and Terri Irwin with a young Bindi Newspix/Getty Images

Although Bindi's husband Chandler Powell never met Steve, he is helping carry on his father-in-law's legacy each day at the Australia Zoo, where he and Bindi work together and tied the knot in March.

To celebrate his wife's special day, Chandler, 23, dedicated a sweet birthday tribute to Bindi, thanking her for "for making the world a better and brighter place."

"For the first time ever as a married couple, happy birthday to my beautiful wife. This year has been nothing short of epic and you have handled everything thrown our way with courage and grace. You inspire me to be a better person every day with how much love you have to give. Thank you for making the world a better and brighter place. My best friend, my wife, my everything. I love you ❤️," he wrote alongside two Instagram photos of the newlyweds from their wedding day.

On March 25, Bindi and Chandler said "I do" in a "small ceremony" at the Australia Zoo. Although the couple had been planning a big celebration for their nuptials, they cancelled just weeks before due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a separate Instagram post on Friday, Bindi posted "a little message of love and gratitude," in which she thanked her followers for their birthday messages and encouraged them to stay positive amid these trying times.

"Hey guys, it's Bindi here. I don't really record a whole lot of selfie videos, but I really felt like it was important to send you some love and light to thank you for your incredible birthday messages, your kind words. Thank you for your support today and every day," she said. "It means the world to me and my family."

While she acknowledged that "these are certainly really challenging times," she reminded people of the importance of spreading love.

"I can't believe how this global pandemic has changed the world and my heart goes out to everybody whose been so terribly affected," said Bindi. "Now more than ever we need to stand together as a society to spread a little more love and light and do what we can to make a positive difference in the world."