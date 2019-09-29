Yes to the Dress! Bindi Irwin Previews Her Wedding Gown 2 Months After Announcing Engagement

Bindi Irwin has found the dress that she’ll be wearing on her big day!

The conservationist revealed she had officially picked out her wedding gown on Sunday, two months after her fiancé Chandler Powell popped the question on her 21st birthday.

“I said yes to the dress 💍” Bindi wrote on Instagram along with a photo that showed off the white lace sleeve of her gown, as well as her custom nature-inspired engagement ring.

In the background of the photo, rows of beautiful white dresses were displayed hanging on the store’s rack.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Pens Sweet Note to Late Dad Steve as She Confirms Brother Will Walk Her Down the Aisle

Now that the bride-to-be has found a dress, she’s able to cross off another thing on her wedding planning list, which her younger brother Robert recently revealed she has been meticulously keeping since getting engaged.

“Bindi is in planning mode, she’s incredible,” said Robert, 15, in an interview with Access. “She’s got all the color-coded binders.”

“Saving the world and planning a wedding,” Bindi chimed in with a smile. “It’s tough! [But] it’s a healthy balance.”

Another aspect of her wedding that Bindi has decided? Who will walk her down the aisle in honor of her late father Steve Irwin.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July. “That’s something that I really want to do.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she added. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”

Image zoom Robert and Bindi Irwin Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Is In Wedding ‘Planning Mode,’ Says Brother Robert: ‘She Has Color-Coded Binders’

Bindi later shared a sweet message written to her father — the beloved The Crocodile Hunter star, who died after being attacked by a stingray in 2006 — while confirming that Robert would walk her down the aisle.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” Bindi continued, before adding, “I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us ❤️.”

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Models Her 2-Carat Engagement Ring While Holding a Snake in New Exclusive Photos

Bindi and Chandler, 22, got engaged in late July, with Robert playing an important role: he took photos of the big moment!

And not only did he hide in the bushes of the Australia Zoo gardens to take the pictures, but he also had to step in as a makeshift future bride to make sure the pictures came out perfectly.

“I wanted to capture the moment beautifully. I wanted great photos. To do that, we sought a plan where Chandler would be kneeling and where Bindi, who I sort of filled those shoes for the testing…” he told Access, before later adding with a laugh: “I had the camera on a timer and got some pretty awesome shots of Chandler on one knee proposing to me.”

While the photos are sure to be hilarious, they won’t be surfacing any time soon.

“I kept them on my hard drive and I don’t think those are going to be [shared],” Robert shared. “Let’s keep those in the archives.”