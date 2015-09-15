Bindi Irwin Wows Crowd with 'Crocodile Rock' Tribute to Father Steve Irwin on DWTS

Bindi Irwin started off her Dancing with the Stars run with a roar Monday night, doing the jive to “Crocodile Rock.”

Bindi said she’s competing in the show to make her late father, Steve Irwin proud.

She wowed the judges, earning a 24 out of 30 (tying with Nick Carter for the night), and her pro Derek Hough revealed her secret weapon: She was humming “Eye of the Tiger” before competing.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“It’s my theme song,” Bindi said. “My dad liked that song. My mum liked that song.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba continued her trend of longing for the glory days of three decades ago.

“If this was 30 years ago, I would want to be your best friend, because your energy was so contagious,” Inaba told Bindi. “The way you attacked every pointed toe was beautiful.”

Bindi told PEOPLE she’s more used to documentary filmmaking, where wildlife, not her, is not the focus.

“I’m in a sequin dress and I’m kicking my legs! I was quite nervous. So I was singing ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ ” she said.