Season 4 of Crikey! It's the Irwins premieres New Year's Day on Animal Planet and discovery+

Bindi Irwin Gushes Over Her Daughter Grace in Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4 Premiere Preview

Grace Warrior Irwin is about to make her official television debut!

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell introduce baby Grace to viewers in the season 4 premiere of Crikey! It's the Irwins, which airs New Year's Day.

In a sneak peek of the episode, the happy couple gleefully plays with their daughter, who was 3 months old at the time of filming.

"Motherhood has been the greatest adventure of my entire life," Bindi, 23, says in a voiceover as she gives her daughter endless affection while walking a path on the family's conservation.

Grace Irwin Introduced For The First Time On-Screen In Cricky! It's the Irwins Credit: Animal Planet

The family of three is then joined by Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, and mother, Terri Irwin, as they stroll around the site and show Grace the landscape.

"What do you think of the world?" Bindi asks her daughter during the walk.

At one point in the clip, the group shares a special moment when they come upon a pasture of rhinos having a meal. "Can you spot the rhinos? They've spotted you!" Bindi coos.

"This would be the ultimate Lion King [moment]," Robert, 18, tells Terri, 57, as they watch Grace soak in her surroundings.

"It actually would!" Terri replies.

During the preview, Bindi gushes over her newborn child and the adorable mannerisms she is already exhibiting, like her smile.

"She's so cute because she smiles with her whole body," says the former Dancing with the Stars contestant in a confessional.

"I love that every day brings a new, happy moment [and] a new challenge," Bindi adds. Later in the sneak peek, the conservationist says in a confessional that she has "never worried so much in my life because I want her to be absolutely healthy and happy 100 percent of the time."

Bindi continues, "But I am also happier than ever just being with my family and enjoying time together."

The scene then switches to a 2002 recording of the late Steve Irwin, whose goal was to teach Bindi "how to be a wildlife warrior and love all wildlife."

In a clip from 2005 shown later in the preview, the man nicknamed The Crocodile Hunter filmed a group of elk for a documentary with his son Robert in tow.

"Wow, you're a good little documentary cameraman, aren't ya?" the late television star said after having his son answer a few simple questions for the camera.

Irwin died in 2006 after he was struck in the heart by the barb of a stingray off the coast of northern Australia. He was 44.

Now, Bindi is looking forward to following in her father's footsteps and teaching Grace about her love for wildlife preservation.

"Dad definitely passed on his passion for wildlife," Bindi confesses in the preview. "And for me and Robert, it means so much to us to be able to carry on Dad's legacy, and I hope to inspire Grace as well."

She adds, "I have a feeling she's going to take on the world. She's going to be our own little hurricane."