"I have learned along the way, really try not to read those bad comments; everyone faces that struggle," she said

Bindi Irwin Says She Tries to 'Focus on the Positive' with Social Media: 'You Have to Be Careful'

Bindi Irwin is learning how to navigate social media.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, has taken temporary breaks from social media in recent months, not only to spend time with family — she and husband Chandler Powell share daughter Grace Warrior, 9 months — but to also take care of her mental health.

Irwin told the New York Post's Page Six that she chooses to concentrate on the positive side of social media rather than the negativity online.

"I do think that the world of social media can be negative but it can also bring about so much good, so I have chosen to try to revel in the good. I'm trying to bring a little more light and love in everyone's day by sharing what we're doing at Australia Zoo, our conservation work and maybe brighten someone's day by getting to see Grace next to a koala joey," she said.

"Maybe that's something that someone needs," continued Irwin, "so I'm trying really hard to focus on the positive."

Irwin further explained that she has to remember to be "careful" to avoid hurtful comments.

"You have to be careful though. As I have learned along the way, really try not to read those bad comments; everyone faces that struggle," she said. "You have to choose to rise, and continue to do what you love, and that's kind of the road that I've decided to take."

The new mom recently discussed her excitement of wanting to focus on the "extraordinary" bond that she's already created with her baby girl.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she told PEOPLE in June. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

When she announced her break from social media later that month, Irwin said thanked her followers for their "support."

"I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)," she said at the time. "Recently, I've had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health. Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day — I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

"Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times," Irwin added. "Remember there are helplines available. Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Crikey! It's the Irwins premieres Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and discovery+.