Bindi Irwin's Dancing with the Stars Family Congratulates Her After Engagement: 'Tears of Joy'

Bindi Irwin is engaged — and her Dancing with the Stars family couldn’t be happier.

Irwin’s Instagram post announcing the happy news has been flooded with comments from friends she made while competing on season 21 of the ABC show in 2015.

“So happy for the 2 of you 🙂 Loving congratulations,” wrote Derek Hough, the dance pro who helped Irwin win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy that year.

“Congratulations!!” added Hough’s girlfriend Hayley Erbert. “So happy for you both.”

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, who competed alongside Irwin, also congratulated her and her fiancé Chandler Powell.

“Congratulations!!!” wrote Carlos.

“Tears of joy sweet girl!!!!” gushed Alexa. “So so so happy for the both of you!!!!! You two so beautiful inside and out!!! Sending you SO MUCH LOVE!!!!”

Alfonso Ribeiro, who won season 19 of DWTS and filled in as a guest judge on Irwin’s season, said he was “so happy” for the couple.

“Congrats,” he wrote. “Nothing better than forever love.”

Tom Bergeron, who has hosted the show since it premiered in 2005, sent his wishes as well.

“Congratulations to you both (he’s a lucky guy!)” he wrote.

Irwin and Powell got engaged on Tuesday, her 21st birthday. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin has been dating the 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida since they met in 2013 while he was visiting the Irwin family-owned Australia Zoo.

“I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged!” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

“I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler,” she added. “We’ve been together for nearly six years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

Powell gushed that the engagement marked the “most perfect and beautiful day of my life.”

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he told PEOPLE. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”