Bindi Irwin Reflects on Her Father's Legacy in Emotional Crikey! Clip: 'This Is What We Love'

The Irwins are back on Croc One!

In an exclusive clip from this week’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins, the family boards Steve Irwin’s research vessel to release an endangered green sea turtle back into the water — and Bindi Irwin, 20, gets emotional about the experience and how it reflects her late father’s legacy.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I think that maybe Dad might be out there somewhere, smiling, going, ‘You beauty. You’re using the boat,” she says.

She adds, “I hope he’d be proud of us and I hope he’d be happy to see all the wonderful turtle releases we’ve done.”

Getty Images

“This is the most important part of our lives,” Bindi explains of the turtle release. “Months of work has gone into protecting this beautiful little life, and to come to the moment to release Eurong back to the wild. This is what we live for.”

As Terri and Bindi release Eurong, the turtle, Robert dives into the water with his underwater camera equipment to film the occasion.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s such a special moment for us as a family,” Bindi says. “This is what we love. It’s what we do. It’s who we are. And we will work to the best of our ability to be able to release every single animal back out into the wild.”

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Posts Touching Tribute Honoring Father Steve on 12th Anniversary of His Death

The new series, which premiered more than a decade after Steve Irwin’s death, follows the family as they live and work at the Australia Zoo.

Crickey! It’s the Irwins airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Animal Planet.