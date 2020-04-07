Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Thank Russell Crowe for Wedding Gift: You'll Always Be 'Family'

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are thinking of their friend, Russell Crowe.

The newlyweds wished the Australian actor a happy birthday on Tuesday, showing off the wedding gift he’d sent: port jackson fig tree.

“Happy Birthday, @russellcrowe,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “You’ll always be part of our family. Even though we can’t see you right now, we’re giving the beautiful fig you gifted us a hug and thinking of you.‬ ‪Hope your day is extraordinary.‬”

In the photo, Bindi and Powell are all smiles as they pose next to the tree.

“Presented to Bindi and Chandler to commemorate their wedding,” read the note attached to the tree. “Love from, Russell Crowe and family.”

Crowe was on the 200-person guest list for their wedding, originally planned for April 4. But after the coronavirus began to spread in Australia, the couple, who got engaged after Powell popped the question last July, was forced to drastically alter their plans.

On March 25, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, 21, and Powell, 23, wed in an intimate ceremony attended by “lots of animals” and just three guests: Bindi’s mom, Terri; her younger brother, Robert; and her late father Steve Irwin‘s best friend, Wes Mannion.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Bindi posted on Instagram. “Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.”