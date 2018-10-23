Bindi Irwin Says She's Not Engaged to Boyfriend Chandler Powell — Yet: 'I Really Love This Guy'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are going strong — but they’re not rushing down the aisle anytime soon.

Bindi, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin, has been dating the 21-year-old wakeboarder from Florida since they first met in 2013 while he was visiting the Irwin family-owned Australia Zoo.

“Four years, 10 months,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star tells PEOPLE Now. “We’re almost at our five-year mark. And it’s really exciting. We are taking things slow and we’re just enjoying life and the adventure.”

Of engagement rumors, she notes, “It’s interesting, as human beings we’re always so rushed with things, so you know, ‘When are you going to start dating?’ ‘When are you going to get married?’ ‘When are you going to have kids?’ When are you going to have another kid?’ Every single step. And so I think we all need to just revel in the now.”

For now, Bindi says the two are simply living in the moment.

“I’m 20, I’m loving every minute of my life and I really love this guy, so I just want to take my time to enjoy the now,” she tells PEOPLE Now. “I promise you I will call you the second we get engaged. … It’s really exciting. And we have so many years ahead of us to enjoy the adventure of life together.”

In April, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about why she thinks Powell, who moved to Australia in January, is the one.

“He’s done so well, I think he’s passed the Irwin family khaki test,” she said. “We’ve had him jumping on crocodiles and feeding alligators.”

“I think I have found my one, and I’m so lucky,” she added. “He is always encouraging me to follow my dreams, reminding me to stand up for what I believe in. I’m truly proud of Chandler because he is always unbelievably kind and optimistic. He’s there [for me] no matter what.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins premieres Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.