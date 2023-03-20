Bindi Irwin Celebrates 'Whirlwind of Love' with Husband Chandler Powell Ahead of Third Wedding Anniversary

Bindi Irwin is enjoying her wild love.

On Monday, the Australian conservationist, 24, shared sentimental photos leading up to her third wedding anniversary with husband Chandler Powell, 26.

She posted a new photo of her and Powell cuddling up to a koala and followed up with a snap on their wedding day, where Powell held a koala and a giraffe served as the backdrop. The pair showed off their love as they fed a giraffe and rocked matching Australia Zoo uniforms in the last image of the gallery.

In the caption, she recalled how the giraffe and koala were there for their big day.

"Darling Brandy the koala and Forest the giraffe were two of the very few guests at our wedding due to the pandemic," wrote Irwin.

Reflecting on their marriage, she continued, "This week we're celebrating three years of marriage and reflecting on what a whirlwind of love and adventure it has been."

Their anniversary comes after Irwin revealed she had endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

Sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, Irwin admitted that she wasn't sure if she wanted to discuss her health publicly, but ultimately felt a responsibility to share her story for other women who need help.

"For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc," Irwin wrote. "A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn't find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis."

"Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn't live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," she said. "To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd's first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?' Validation for years of pain is indescribable."

She continued in part, asking fans to, "Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we'll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family's miracle," Irwin said of her and Powell's 23-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

Powell showed support for his wife of nearly three years at the time with his own Instagram post.

"You are my inspiration to be as strong as I can be in every aspect of life. Seeing how you pushed through the pain to take care of our family and continue our conservation work while being absolutely riddled with endometriosis is something that will inspire me forever," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple. "The greatest gift of all is knowing that you're out the other side of surgery totally free of endometriosis. I cannot wait to embark on this new chapter of life with you."

"Thank you. For everything. I love you and Grace with all my heart," Irwin commented under the post.

Chandler and Bindi wed in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020. Due to COVID, they cut their guest list and had only immediate family in attendance.

During the ceremony, they honored Bindi's late father Steve Irwin with a candle-lighting moment.

One year later, Bindi and Chandler welcomed Grace on their first wedding anniversary.