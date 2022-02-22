Bindi Irwin Celebrates Late Father Steve's Birthday: 'Your Legacy Lives on'

"Your legacy lives on," Bindi Irwin wrote in a special message to dad Steve Irwin for his birthday

Bindi Irwin is paying tribute to Steve Irwin on his birthday.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, penned a sentimental message to her late father on Monday, along with a sweet throwback snapshot. In the photo, Bindi and Steve smile as she holds a mini flashlight and Steve bravely dangles a snake in front of them.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior," Bindi captioned the picture, sharing how she planned to commemorate the special day. "Today I'll watch 'The Crocodile Hunter' with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile."

She concluded, "I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on."

Bindi previously showed love to her father and her 9-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, in January with a new tattoo. The star debuted the ink on her forearm, which reads "Graceful warrior," on Instagram.

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born," she explained in the caption.

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom," she continued.

"Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork," Bindi ended the post.

In the comments, Bindi thanked Australia-based tattoo artist Kelly McQuirk, who designed the meaningful piece for the wildlife conservationist.

"So blessed to be able to create such heartfelt and important pieces for @bindisueirwin," McQuirk captioned a repost of Bindi's tattoo on her Instagram Story. "Your kindness and compassion are out of this world. Adore you."

The mom of one is no stranger to honoring her father, who died in 2006. Fifteen years after his death, Bindi and her brother Robert Irwin saluted Steve's legacy by celebrating Steve Irwin Day.

The brother-and-sister duo each posted touching Instagram tributes to their late dad to mark the international event on Nov. 15, commemorating the adored Animal Planet star.

"Today is #SteveIrwinDay. Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation," Robert, 18, wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo of himself, dad Steve and Bindi.

"I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for," Robert added.

Bindi also acknowledged the special day with her own heartfelt post.