Bindi Irwin Celebrates Husband and 'Best Friend' Chandler Powell with Sweet Wedding Throwback Shot

"I love being on this whirlwind journey with you," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote of her husband

Bindi Irwin is loving life with husband and "best friend" Chandler Powell by her side.

On Friday, the 22-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a sweet tribute to Powell, 24, alongside a throwback photograph of the couple laughing together from their wedding day.

"Almost 8 years ago I fell in love with your smile, it's been over a year since we got married, we've shared countless adventures and we continue to build a future together," Irwin wrote, adding, "The greatest blessing was bringing Grace Warrior into this world," a nod to the pair's 3-month-old daughter.

"I love being on this whirlwind journey with you. My best friend.

🤍@chandlerpowell 🤍," she added.

Back in March 2020, Irwin and Powell wed at the Australia Zoo, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple decided not to have guests at their wedding.

"March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," Irwin captioned a photo of the newlyweds on their big day. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding."

The couple got engaged on July 24, 2019 - Irwin's 21st birthday - after six years of dating. The pair first met in November 2013 when Powell, a Florida native and former professional wakeboarder, traveled to Australia for a competition. While there, he and his family took a trip to the zoo, where the Irwins live and work.

"It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day," he recalled to PEOPLE in December 2018. "I'm like, 'Wow she is amazing.' " The pair "hit it off right away," he continued, adding, "We haven't looked back since."

Now parents to their first child together, Irwin and Powell are taking in every exciting moment that comes with their new roles.

"When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," Irwin told PEOPLE earlier this month. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

Powell said that his wife is a natural when it comes to caring for their daughter. "I was so amazed by Bindi. She gave birth, and within hours she was changing diapers and feeding Grace. Just right into it, wasted no time," he said. "That was incredible to watch."