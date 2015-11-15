Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Message on Her Boyfriend's Birthday: 'I'm Blessed to Be a Part of Your World'

Looks like all that feet-taping has brought Bindi Irwin and her boyfriend even closer together!

The Australian conservationist shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her boyfriend, pro wakeboarder Chandler Powell, holding her in his arms on Instagram on Saturday in honor of Powell’s 19th birthday.

“Happy birthday to a person who inspires me every day. A soul who makes me smile no matter where I am in the world, despite any amount of distance,” Irwin, 17, captioned the romantic picture. “Thank you for the endless hugs, late night conversations about life, holding my hand when a loud noise scares me and laughing along with all my bindi moments. I’m blessed to be a part of your world.”

Irwin, who is currently competing on this season of Dancing with the Stars, recently spoke to PEOPLE about another favor for which she’s thankful to Powell.

“He was the one helping soothe and tape my feet every day,” she says of her DWTS injuries. “At one point, one of my toenails fell off and flew past him. He said, ‘Oh. It’s a good thing I love you.’ It was just so gross but I felt so bad.”

Bindi Irwin: How My Boyfriend and I Make Long-Distance Romance Work

The couple met in November 2013 when she was asked to take him on a tour of Australia Zoo. And although Powell is currently attending college in Florida while Irwin calls Queensland, Australia, home (when she’s not filming DWTS in Los Angeles), the pair keep in touch daily via Skype and FaceTime when they’re apart.

But when they’re together, they spend as much time as possible outside.

“I could never be with someone who was an indoors kind of person,” Irwin recently told PEOPLE. “Chandler and I love to go have adventures or a picnic in the park. He’s even going to try and teach me how to wakeboard. We’ll see how that goes.”

In other Irwin news, Sunday Nov. 15 is marked as “Steve Irwin Day.” Bindi and her dance partner Derek Hough celebrated by wearing khaki and posing for a photo together.