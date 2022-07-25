Bindi Irwin Debuts Short Haircut in 24th Birthday Snaps with Family, as Brother Shares Throwback

Bindi Irwin celebrated her golden birthday by gathering with family and giving thanks.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, now 24, commemorated the occasion on July 24 through a series of photos and a thoughtful caption about the past year.

The photos, credited to her younger brother, Robert Irwin, show a family picnic with a gorgeous view. The setup is complete with a two-tiered birthday cake.

Also on display was a brand-new 'do for the Dancing With The Stars season 21 champ. Irwin showed off a chic above-the-shoulder lob while posing with husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior in a series of shots.

"The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams," Irwin wrote in the caption accompanying the post. "Without them realizing, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day."

Irwin wrote, "My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart. I'm grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world."

Irwin's list included thanking her in-laws, who live in Florida, for family bonds across great distances. She also thanked Powell for "steadfast support and infinite kindness," throughout their two years of marriage.

Powell shared three adorable photos on his own Instagram, capturing their daughter running toward her mother for a big hug.

"Happy birthday to the most incredible person I know," he wrote in the caption. "You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I'm so happy that today is about celebrating you. You are the most kind-hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you (and so does Grace)."

In the carousel of birthday memories, Bindi posted a photo with her mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert, 18, goofing off over to one side. Bindi thanked Terri, 58, for "perseverance, strength and a shoulder to lean on." She also shouted out Robert for giving her "enthusiasm for life and remembering not to sweat the little things."

Terri wrote her own tribute to her eldest on Twitter, saying the following alongside a photo of her late husband Steve Irwin, Bindi's father.

"24 years ago our lives changed for the better," Terri wrote. "I remember when you were born, Steve cried happy tears, then showed everyone in the hospital his beautiful baby girl. He loved you from the moment he met you, and I know he is so very proud of you. Happy birthday my dear Bindi Sue."

Robert posted a photo of the two of them as little kids with a crocodile in the background. "Thanks for being someone I can always count on for advice, support, kindness and a good laugh," his tribute post said. "Bindi you are an absolute boss! Hard worker, amazing sister and such a wonderful mum to Grace, she is a lucky kid! love you."

In May, Bindi and Powell shared some of their reflections on their first year as parents exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple marveled at how much they've learned in such a short time.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell said. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."