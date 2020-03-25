Bindi Irwin's Brother Robert Walked Her Down the Aisle: 'One of the Most Special Moments'

Robert Irwin is one proud brother.

On Wednesday, the 16-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin walked his sister Bindi Irwin, 21, down the aisle as she married her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell. He later congratulated the couple and reflected on the special moment on Instagram.

“It was truly an incredible day and one of the most special moments of my life walking you down the aisle and watching you start your married life together,” he commented on Bindi’s post announcing the nuptials. “I love you both!”

Robert also reposted a photo of the newlyweds kissing on his own account.

“25/03/2020. This is a day that we will never forget. Bindi and Chandler, words cannot describe how happy and proud I am that today you started your married life and celebrated love during a difficult time for our world,” he wrote. “And I was beyond honoured to get to walk Bindi down the aisle today.”

“Even though all of your wedding plans had to change at the last minute to keep everyone safe and healthy, it truly was an emotional and beautifully spontaneous day…” he added. “I know that Dad was with us, and we are all so delighted for your future as husband and wife. I love you both.”

Bindi and Powell, 23, tied the knot during a small, intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided not to have guests at their wedding.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe,” Bindi captioned her post on Instagram. “We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos,” she continued. “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

“Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” she continued. “Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

The couple got engaged on July 24 last year — Bindi’s 21st birthday — after six years of dating. Robert, an avid photographer, captured the moment for his sister and brother-in-law.

“The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES,'” Bindi wrote on Instagram last year, sharing photos of her fiancé down on one knee. “We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life.”

Robert told PEOPLE last fall that he was “so stoked” that his sister had asked him to walk her down the aisle on her big day.

“I was so excited and really honored,” he said. “I think it’s going to be such a wonderful day, such a great celebration.”

“Chandler is absolutely perfect,” he added. “I can’t fault him, he’s awesome.”