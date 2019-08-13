Bindi Irwin Dedicates Sweet 'Appreciation Post' to Mom, Brother and Fiancé: 'My Everything'

Bindi Irwin is celebrating her loved ones.

On Tuesday, the conservationist dedicated a sweet post to her mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin and fiancé Chandler Powell.

“Appreciation Post: My fiancé, mama and brother. My everything,” she captioned a selfie of the foursome at the Irwin family-owned Australia Zoo. “I’m in constant awe of their strength & kindness, their ability to create such positive change on the planet.”

“They inspire me to believe in the goodness of the world and to reach for the stars, always,” she added.

Bindi has had quite the summer: She and Powell got engaged on her 21st birthday last month. The daughter of the late Steve Irwin has been dating the 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida since they met in 2013 while he was visiting the zoo.

“I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged!” she told PEOPLE exclusively of the happy news. “This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

“I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler,” she added. “We’ve been together for nearly six years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

Image zoom Russell Shakespeare

Powell gushed that the engagement marked the “most perfect and beautiful day of my life.”

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he told PEOPLE. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”

In April, Bindi opened up to PEOPLE about why she thinks Powell, who moved to Australia in January 2018, is the one.

“He’s done so well, I think he’s passed the Irwin family khaki test,” she said. “We’ve had him jumping on crocodiles and feeding alligators.”

“I think I have found my one, and I’m so lucky,” she added. “He is always encouraging me to follow my dreams, reminding me to stand up for what I believe in. I’m truly proud of Chandler because he is always unbelievably kind and optimistic. He’s there [for me] no matter what.”