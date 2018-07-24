Bindi Irwin Turns 20! See Her Boyfriend & Family's Tributes: 'You Are the Most Amazing Person'

Happy birthday, Bindi Irwin!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin turned 20 on Tuesday and was showered with love from her family and friends.

“20 years ago our lives were blessed with the most perfect & wonderful little Bindi,” mom Terri Irwin, 54, tweeted alongside two side-by-side photos. “I’m thankful for you each and every day. I love you.”

Bindi soon responded, “I love you with all my heart, Mum. I’m so blessed to be your daughter. Thank you for being there for me every day for 20 years. You’re the real life Wonder Woman.”

20 years ago our lives were blessed with the most perfect & wonderful little Bindi. I’m thankful for you each and every day. I love you. pic.twitter.com/gTvfK7GdRj — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2018

I love you with all my heart, Mum. I’m so blessed to be your daughter. Thank you for being there for me every day for 20 years. You’re the real life Wonder Woman. — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2018

Bindi’s brother Robert, 14, also shared a sweet tribute.

“Happy birthday Bindi!!! Wow. I can’t believe you are 20 today!” he tweeted. “You have achieved so much and your message of positivity and kindness is so inspiring. Thank you for being the best sister in the world, love you heaps! Today will be so fun.”

Happy birthday Bindi!!! 🎉Wow. I can’t believe you are 20 today! You have achieved so much and your message of positivity and kindness is so inspiring. Thank you for being the best sister in the world, love you heaps! Today will be so fun🐊 pic.twitter.com/lpDdAcdSoZ — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 23, 2018

Of course, Bindi’s boyfriend Chandler Powell sent his love.

“Happy Birthday, @bindisueirwin! This will forever be my favourite day of the year,” he gushed. “Celebrating the one that I love, my life adventure buddy. The one who in her spare time can be found drinking tea, writing letters, and getting flowers for everyone she cares about. Bee, you are the strongest person I know and spread so much kindness every single day. You inspire me to be a better man and I thank my lucky stars for every moment we spend together. I love you. Happy birthday.”

“I’m beyond blessed to have you in my life,” Bindi replied on Twitter. “I love you.”

I’m beyond blessed to have you in my life. I love you❤️ — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin’s Boyfriend Relocates to Australia — ‘He’s Up for the Challenge of Our Wonderful, Busy Life’

Bindi celebrated the big day at the Australia Zoo, as per tradition. The animal activist smiled as she posed with her koala-shaped cake.

A Carlile/MEGA

She later said her heart was “filled with gratitude” over “all of the kind birthday wishes” as she shared a slideshow of photos from the day on Instagram.

“I had the most beautiful day with the ones I love @AustraliaZoo,” she said. “My little family makes my every day feel like a birthday celebration. Their love and support is beyond description.”