The Australian siblings, as well as actress Lucy Lawless, are set to appear as guest judges for season 2, which premieres on July 30 on WOW Presents Plus

Bindi and Robert Irwin Join RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under as Season 2 Guest Judges: 'We're Big Fans'

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the Australian animal conservationist siblings would appear on the first episode of season 2 alongside permanent judges RuPaul, media personality Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson.

"How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under? We're big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone's hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year!" the Irwins told EW in a joint statement.

They added, "We can't wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season."

After Bindi, 24, and Robert, 18, make their series debut, Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless will join the judging panel for the second episode of the season, according to EW.

"I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle, and Rhys!" she shared, per the outlet. "Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!"

Lucy Lawless Lucy Lawless | Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

The new guest judges follow in the footsteps of Olivia Newton-John, Kylie Minogue, The Veronicas and Troye Sivan, who all appeared on the show's first season.

The trailer for the upcoming season of the competition series teases that fans will see "some of the best Australian drag talent."

The contestants include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Hannah Conda, Faúx Fúr, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii, according to Variety.

The news about the Irwins' involvement comes one day after Bindi celebrated her 24th birthday with her family by her side.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star commemorated the occasion on Sunday with a series of photos and a thoughtful caption about the past year. The photos, credited to her younger brother, showed a family picnic with a gorgeous view and a two-tiered birthday cake.

Also on display was a brand-new hairstyle for the Dancing With The Stars season 21 champ. Bindi showed off a chic above-the-shoulder lob while posing with husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Warrior in a series of shots.

"The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams," she wrote, in part. "Without them realizing, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day."

Bindi continued, "My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart. I'm grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world."