Billy Porter to Join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Billy Porter will be helping America close out 2020, and kick off 2021!

The Emmy-winning performer is joining Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in New York City’s Times Square as the co-hosts for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, dick clark productions and ABC announced Tuesday.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” Seacrest, 45, said in a release. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

This will be Seacrest’s 16th year leading the annual event and Porter’s first, though the Pose star hosted a celebration in New Orleans last year.

Image zoom Lucy Hale and Ryan Seacrest | Credit: Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

Hale first joined Seacrest during last New Year’s, after his longtime partner Jenny McCarthy announced that she was skipping the show for the first time in a decade.

“Jenny has become such a friend of mine,” Seacrest told PEOPLE in December 2019 of her decision to not do the New Year’s Eve special for 2020. “She and I have spent countless New Year’s Eves together. I will miss her, but I know that she has not had a New Year’s Eve night off in a long time, and is relishing in spending time with her family, especially her son, on that night.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will be broadcast live but closed to the public. However, Seacrest said last year the live aspect of the show is what keeps him coming back.