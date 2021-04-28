Billy Porter Calls the Final Season of Pose 'Perfection': 'I Just Feel Very Blessed'

Pose star Billy Porter says he’s grateful that “we have told the story we needed to tell”

Billy Porter is getting ready to say goodbye to his beloved character, Pray Tell, as FX's Pose premieres on Sunday for its third and final season.

The 51-year-old actor virtually joined Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where he discussed moving to Long Island during the pandemic, his experience winning $100K on Star Search and the upcoming season premiere of Pose.

Talking about how the hit FX series wrapped filming in March, the actor said being a part of the show has been a "glorious ride."

"I just got an opportunity to watch the entire season and, you know, I'm not a person who speaks on things that I'm in very often, but baby get ready. It is perfection," he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

"We have said everything that we've wanted to say," he continued. "We have told the story that we needed to tell, and I just feel very blessed to have lived long enough to see the day when something like Pose, and specifically a character like Pray Tell, could exist. I'm so grateful."

Porter made headlines in 2019 after his performance on the show won him an Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, becoming the first openly gay actor to win the category.

In a network release, season 3 will follow the ballroom circuit in 1994 when it "feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse's aide."

With the series coming to an end, Porter is now gearing up to make his directorial debut this summer with What If? The romantic comedy will follow a Black transgender teenager in a coming-of-age story. The project will be the first film under MGM's newly relaunched Orion Pictures.