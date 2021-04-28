Billy Porter Calls the Final Season of Pose 'Perfection': 'I Just Feel Very Blessed'

Pose star Billy Porter says he’s grateful that “we have told the story we needed to tell”

By Vanessa Etienne
April 28, 2021 11:49 AM
Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Billy Porter is getting ready to say goodbye to his beloved character, Pray Tell, as FX's Pose premieres on Sunday for its third and final season.

The 51-year-old actor virtually joined Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where he discussed moving to Long Island during the pandemic, his experience winning $100K on Star Search and the upcoming season premiere of Pose.

Talking about how the hit FX series wrapped filming in March, the actor said being a part of the show has been a "glorious ride."

"I just got an opportunity to watch the entire season and, you know, I'm not a person who speaks on things that I'm in very often, but baby get ready. It is perfection," he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

RELATED: Pose to End with Season 3 on FX

"We have said everything that we've wanted to say," he continued. "We have told the story that we needed to tell, and I just feel very blessed to have lived long enough to see the day when something like Pose, and specifically a character like Pray Tell, could exist. I'm so grateful."

Porter made headlines in 2019 after his performance on the show won him an Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, becoming the first openly gay actor to win the category.

RELATED: Pose Cast and Crew Share Emotional Posts as They Wrap Filming Final Season: 'We Changed the World'

In a network release, season 3 will follow the ballroom circuit in 1994 when it "feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse's aide."

With the series coming to an end, Porter is now gearing up to make his directorial debut this summer with What If? The romantic comedy will follow a Black transgender teenager in a coming-of-age story. The project will be the first film under MGM's newly relaunched Orion Pictures.

The final season of Pose airs May 2 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

