Billy Porter Says Pose Role Was 'a Proxy for My Healing' amid His Own Experience with HIV

This article contains spoilers from Pose's series finale.

Billy Porter's experience starring as Pray Tell on Pose has been both a therapeutic and transformative experience for the actor amid his own real-life experience with HIV.

In Pose, Porter's character first learned of his HIV diagnosis in the FX drama's first season, but he later discovered he had AIDS-related lymphoma in the show's third and final season. Porter, meanwhile, openly addressed his own HIV diagnosis for the first time last month.

"Pose and Pray Tell have been a proxy for my healing," Porter, 51, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The trauma was so difficult. The grief was so heavy."

"The antiretroviral drugs [for HIV] came, and everybody moved on. There's a whole generation of us that really never got a chance to process having lived through the AIDS crisis [and] having lived through an epidemic," he adds.

In season 3 of Pose alone, Pray Tell battled alcoholism alongside his fight with AIDS before ultimately succumbing to the disease in Sunday's series finale. Viewers also got a glimpse at his character's back story with his family, in which he suffered abuse from his step-father.

billy porter Credit: Eric Liebowitz/FX

Porter — who helped provide input on the abuse storyline based on his own abusive childhood — tells PEOPLE that practicing self-care is what helped him get through filming the more emotionally challenging scenes this season.

"I really had to learn how to take care of myself in the process [through] self-care [and figuring out how to] balance boundaries," he explains. "I really had to take care of myself. But it really just came down to how long I was inside of something. I couldn't be in it for too long."

Billy Porter Credit: Eric Liebowitz/FX

Since its premiere in 2018, Pose has received critical acclaim for its focus on New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and early 1990s. It also made history for having the largest-ever cast of transgender actors on a mainstream network.

Saying goodbye to the series after three short seasons is a "bittersweet" feeling, according to Porter.

"We really had a chance to say what we needed to say," he tells PEOPLE. "And that makes me happy."