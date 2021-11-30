The spectacular event celebrates the year's best in music and includes more than five hours of performances

Billy Porter, Ciara, Liza Koshy to Join Ryan Seacrest as Co-Hosts for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

The lineup for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is nothing short of star-studded.

As part of this year's show actress and television host Liza Koshy, actor Billy Porter and singer Ciara are set to join host Seacrest, 46, as co-hosts for the annual spectacular event.

Koshy, who was a correspondent for the show in 2019, will be returning to co-host with Seacrest.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic show that celebrates the best in music throughout the year in the heart of Times Square.

It will include more than 5 hours of musical performances scheduled from 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 until 2 a.m. ET.

Porter, who hosted in Times Square last year, will be in New Orleans, where he will lead the Central Time Zone countdown.

Meanwhile, Ciara is returning to the show for the fifth consecutive year to lead the party in Los Angeles, where fans can also catch D-Nice as deejay.

For the third consecutive year, Jessie James Decker will be the Powerball correspondent.