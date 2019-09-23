Billy Porter Already Has a Spot in Mind for His Historic Emmy Award

Billy Porter is ready to show-off his Emmy Award!

The actor was honored with an Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series on Sunday night for his portrayal of Pray Tell in FX’s Pose — and the star already knows where in his house he’s going to display the barrier-defying award win.

Porter, 50, told PEOPLE on Sunday night that he plans to put the award center stage “on my wall in my living room.”

The Broadway veteran and Tony Award winner became the first openly gay black man to be nominated and to win an Emmy Award, saying that the recognition left him speechless.

“Amazing! This is amazing,” he said of taking home the coveted statue. “There are no words to really describe it.”

In the ’80s-set FX drama, Porter plays an outspoken and outrageous emcee of New York City house balls. The series features the largest cast of transgender actors and LGBTQ actors in television history, which the star said was incredibly important when it comes to LGBTQ representation in media.

“I feel like physical representation are the only things that create change. It’s when we are available, that we have the power to create empathy. Through the way we tell stories,” he told reporters in the Emmys press room after his win. “I think being black, I know that being black and gay and out, and being in this position.”

The actor added that he hopes “young queer people of all colors can look at me and know that they can.”

Porter continued on to say that he never thought he would “see the day where I could stand up in front of the world as my true authentic self” and that it has been “a lot of work” and a “long time” to get to this moment — a moment he said he couldn’t wait to celebrate with the people who have stood by his side throughout the years.

“I’m going to eat,” he told PEOPLE while getting his award engraved, “and I’m going to drink copious amounts of alcohol and celebrate with my friends and family.”