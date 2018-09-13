Billy on the Street Is Back — and Hilariously Shaming Emma Stone About Not Being on Instagram

After more than a year off the air, Billy on the Street is back! And with a vengeance Emma Stone!

The Emmy-nominated comedy series, which sees host Billy Eichner running through the streets of New York City with a celebrity in tow asking random passersby for commentary, last aired on truTV in February 2017. Now, the series returns for eight original short-form episodes produced by Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment.

And PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the first installment, featuring Stone and a bunch of people who think it’s absurd that the Oscar winner isn’t on Instagram.

“You don’t have an Instagram?” says one shocked fan. “Why not? How do you keep in touch with the latest things?… Everything and everyone is on there. Will Smith just made an Instagram!”

“You need to make an Instagram,” another woman says. “To show people where you are, obviously.”

Of course, not everyone has feelings about Stone’s social media strategy. One man tells her his favorite movie of hers was Harry Potter (nope! wrong Emma!), while another explains that he’s seen La La Land five times, but found it really boring the first time.

Additional web-only episodes of Billy on the Street — which will be available to be seen in their entirety on all of Eichner’s social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) as well as the Billy on the Street YouTube channel (YouTube.com/BillyontheStreetTV), Funny Or Die’s social media platforms and FunnyOrDie.com — will feature Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kate McKinnon, and more.

“I’m back to heal the country… and the world!” Eichner said in a statement announcing the show’s return. “After five seasons of the TV series, I knew I wanted to set the show aside in order to create some time in my schedule to pursue other projects. Now that those are taking shape, I’m truly thrilled we’ve found a way to bring Billy on the Street back that makes so much sense for this particular show,” said Eichner. “As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety-ridden time and I hope these new segments — featuring the most stunning roster of guests we’ve ever had — give people a small burst of joy in their timelines while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to.”