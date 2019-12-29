Twin Brothers, 32, Who Starred on My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Found Dead in England

Image zoom Billy and Joe Smith Channel 4

Twins Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared on the British series My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, have died. They were 32.

Although police have yet to identify the two bodies that were found Saturday morning in Sevenoaks, Kent, numerous social media tributes have poured in naming the twins as the deceased.

“Kent Police was called at 11.34am on Saturday 28 December 2019 after the bodies of two men in their thirties were discovered in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks,” a police spokeswoman tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Although a cause of death has yet to be announced, police say “the incident is not being treated as suspicious.” A report is being compiled for the coroner.

TMZ reported their deaths were due to an apparent joint suicide.

Celebrity Big Brother season 8 winner Paddy Doherty, who also starred on the Channel 4 series, shared numerous tributes to the twins on Facebook.

“RIP PLEASE PRAY FOR THESE TWO DEAR SOULS God rest them in peace,” he wrote alongside one photo of the siblings, calling their deaths a “terrible tragedy,” in another video.

Kristina Delaney, Billy’s partner, also shared a heartbreaking tribute on Saturday, calling it the “hardest day of my life.”

“RIP my perfect bill you were so pure so lovely. You made me the happiest girl. Did everything for me showed me love i never had,” she continued. “I wish I could have done more for you both I do may you both get the best beds in heaven.”

A Facebook tribute page has also been set up for the twins.

Referencing the number of heartfelt messages, family member Phoebe Charleen Smith told U.K. outlet The Mirror, “My cousins were loved all over the world, as you can see.”

Billy and Joe were featured on the show, which ran for two seasons and several stand-alone episodes from 2011 to 2015. The series followed several Irish traveler families.

The pair, who worked as landscapers, appeared in several episodes of the series, starting in 2013, according to U.K. outlet The Sun.

A neighbor told the outlet that the boys had recently celebrated their birthdays on Dec. 16.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.