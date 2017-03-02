Billy Gardell Reveals Just How Emotional Things Got at Final Mike & Molly Table Read

Though Mike & Molly still lives on thanks to re-runs, Billy Gardell recalls the cast and crew’s emotion of the show’s final table read.

Gardell, who played Mike opposite Melissa McCarthy‘s Molly on the CBS sitcom, says he thinks the writers did “a beautiful job” concluding the series with the eponymous couple having a baby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We have a table read on Thursday and we film the following Wednesday, and that morning, when we read the table read, everybody was weeping … It was so touching,” Gardell, 47, tells PEOPLE Now.

“The thing I’m most proud of about that show is that I think we made a timeless comedy. I think we’ll be able to watch that for years,” Gardell adds. “We’re in that rare fraternity of syndication with Cheers and Friends, so it’s always on.”

Given there were “no crazy people on our set,” Gardell says the cast became like family.

“We just really enjoyed each other and I think that came through in the show. That’s why it was a hit!” he says.

And Gardell has nothing but love for McCarthy’s now famous SNL impersonation of press secretary Sean Spicer.

“I love it, I love it! I hope she does it every week,” he says.